SM-3 Block IIA Missile Excels in First Ever ICBM Intercept Test The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and U.S. Navy sailors aboard an Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) System-equipped destroyer intercepted and ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Naval News) Details DMCA
Successful ICBM intercept of "test object" launched from Marshall Islands then intercepted off coast of Hawaii
It's doubtful most people are aware of this but the US may be playing with fire with its latest testing earlier this week of an ICBM missile that intercepted a "test object" that was launched from the Marshall Islands in the Pacific which was successfully intercepted off the northeast coast of Hawaii.
