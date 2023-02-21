 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/21/23

The US is pushing the envelope with Russia with no end in sight

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
The US is pushing the envelope with Russia with no end in sight.

Biden in a surprise visit to Kiev on Monday met with Ukraine President Zelensky saying the US will support Ukraine however long it takes to defeat Russia.

Biden announced a new aid package to Kiev including "more artillery ammunition, more javelin missiles, anti-armor systems and air-surveillance radars". [1] It would be worth "another half a billion dollars".

He also said there would be new sanctions on "elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia's war machine".

Meanwhile today Russian President Vladimir Putin in his annual address to the Russian parliament said, The West is using Ukraine both as a battering ram against Russia and as a training ground". [2]

"One thing must be clear to everyone. The longer the range of the Western systems that arrive in Ukraine, the further we will be forced to push the threat away from our borders. It's obvious."

The west is "playing with a stacked deck". [3] They are almost proud of and revel in their treacherousness...the entire time as Donbass was burning and blood being spilled, while Russia sincerely sought...a peaceful solution, they were playing with people's lives. They were playing as they say in certain circles, with a stacked deck. They use a despicable method of deceit "and believe they can get away with anything."

Regarding the 2014-15 Minsk agreements that were never implemented-which was a primary reason Russia invaded Ukraine last February. That's because they were never intended to be implemented as former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande have publically acknowledged. The agreements were "an attempt to give Ukraine time for its military to get stronger."

Putin also announced today a temporary withdrawal from the New Start Treaty. [4] He explained, "the agreement was initially drawn up under completely different circumstances, when Russia and the US did not perceive each other as adversaries. Now, however...not only is the US using ultimatums to Russia, but NATO itself has essentially made an application to become part of the treaty as well."

"They are demanding an inspection of Russia's strategic facilities. He noted, "Moscow's requests to inspect Western nuclear facilities under the treaty are systematically denied with only formal explanations for the rejection."

The US has continued to insist on maintaining hegemony, while its NATO partners openly admit they want to inflict a strategic defeat of Russia."

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
