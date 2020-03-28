 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/28/20

The US Is Using Germ Warfare On Sanctioned Nations - Caitlin Johnstone

4 comments
Caitlin Johnstone
Message Caitlin Johnstone
  35 fans

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Reprinted from caitlinjohnstone.com by Unknown

Germ Warfare
(Image by quinet)   Details   DMCA

"As billions hunker down to halt the spread of the virus, President Donald Trump has only ramped up sanctions and other pressure against frequent targets such as Iran and Venezuela," reads a new article by AFP.

"Iranians say humanitarian imports have effectively been blocked as few foreign banks are willing to deal with Iran due to US sanctions, leading to shortages of vital supplies such as masks," AFP adds. "Ali Vaez, an Iran expert at the International Crisis Group, which studies peaceful solutions to global problems, said the Trump administration likely believes that any aid would only throw a lifeline to a regime it sees on the brink of falling."

"It's almost like a bad joke. What's worse than a pandemic appearing in a country where there is no government? That is really the last thing that you want," the Quincy Institute's Max Abrahms told AFP. "We need to rethink our understanding of US national security. It seems particularly absurd for the United States to invest so heavily in remaking foreign countries at a time when our own nurses in New York City are literally wearing trash bags."

Me: "We need to rethink our understanding of US national security. It seems particularly absurd for the United States to invest so heavily in remaking foreign countries at a time when our own nurses in New York City are literally wearing trash bags." https://t.co/fOtxsMuY9M

- Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) March 27, 2020

Indeed, in some very important ways the US government has clearly seen the coronavirus outbreak not as a dangerous humanitarian crisis, but as a strategic advantage to be weaponized against governments which refuse to bow to its empire-building agendas.

Weaponizing a virus is the thing that biological warfare is. The US government might not have deliberately released the virus (also not a settled question), but they are using the virus as a weapon aimed at toppling vulnerable targeted governments.

The use of biological warfare, or germ warfare, is prohibited by international law, though in typical fashion the US is skirting the parameters of those laws in this case by weaponizing a virus that was already spreading. Which is not to say that the US is above deliberately infecting a population using biological weaponry as well; they used them extensively during the Korean War.

Thousands of Iranians have already died of this virus due to the difficulties US sanctions create in obtaining medicine, equipment and resources, and it's possible that orders of magnitude more dead may follow. This is not accidental, this is deliberate. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has gone on record to say that the objective is to make Iranian civilians so miserable and desperate that they overthrow their own government, and it is clear that this virus is being employed toward this purpose.

This same imperial war machine is actively attempting to inflict this same fate upon Venezuela, where tens of thousands have already died of malnutrition and inability to access medicine because of the Trump administration's brutal economic warfare. The DC-based International Monetary Fund has denied Venezuela a loan it says it needs to fight the pandemic citing dispute over the legitimacy of the Maduro government, a dispute the US itself created out of thin air and narrative spin. On top of all this the Trump administration is now offering a $15 million bribe to anyone who will help them arrest Maduro on ridiculous drug trafficking and terrorism charges.

Who would benefit from a disease-ravaged nation not having a government? Certainly not the Venezuelan people.

Assange denied bail in UK amid pandemic https://t.co/IrmmzU8IFU

- WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) March 25, 2020

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
molly cruz

Author 7804
(Member since Sep 16, 2007)
These truths, gathered by Caitlin but available to any thinking person reading the news, together with the economic abuse dramatized by GOP insider trading on the Street make our Regime out to be the Criminal affair it has always been; since we wiped out the indigenous souls here on the Continent.

It's never been very different, as regimes go, and we "didn't lick it off the grass" as they say, having ourselves been transplanted from many such in Europe a few centuries ago. The virus that is getting us mirrors our own political treatment of others, moving in and sapping other life forms, in order to replicate.

The difference is our collective consciousness, and hopefully the subsequent correction we take, when the bulk of us decide to rise up and do something about it. We can be the immune system it will take to straighten things out, or we can let Nature take its course, because that's what this is, Nature at her brutal worst. If might really does make right, then it will take another ice age, or perhaps a large meteor, for justice to prevail.

As for me, I think it's in our beautiful minds, hard at work now to siphon the truth from the swill that passes for information these days. Good thing evil and ignorance are such a happy pair, may they go down the drain together.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 12:07:46 PM

Author 0
911TRUTH

Author 15356
(Member since Apr 29, 2008)
  New Content

"As billions hunker down to halt the spread of the virus, President Donald Trump has only ramped up sanctions and other pressure against frequent targets such as Iran and Venezuela,"........

.......and Michigan, New York, Washington, and every other state with a Democrat Governor.

trump is a terrorist. It's as simple as that.


Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 5:27:37 PM

Author 0
Private Citizen

Author 508454
(Member since Mar 18, 2017)
Reply to 911TRUTH:

Do we REALLY NEED rapid deployment of 5G and continued chem-trails during the CHINESE flu false flag event?

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 6:19:57 PM

Author 0
Patricia 0rmsby

Author 11383
(Member since Feb 14, 2008)
Reply to Private Citizen:

Experts on the biological effects of microwave radiation are now saying 5G could be accelerating the spread of COVID-19. Tehran has 5G. Thank goodness Venezuela does not. See Ronald N Kostoff's monograph on the wireless buildout being the greatest unethical experiment in human history.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 8:20:26 AM

Author 0
