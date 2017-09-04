- Advertisement -



April 16, 2017 Trump Gives Unrestrained Power To US Military Generals President Trump has placed more Military Officers in his cabinet than any other President in history. The number and placement of these former military officers ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Hard News TV) Permission Details DMCA



President Trump with Defense Secretary James Mattis and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster

Why has the word "negotiation" become the equivalent of the plague to the Trump administration when it comes to North Korea?

There is no other way, short of war, even nuclear war, to deal with the North.

Trump issuing threats of being "locked and loaded" and delivering "fire and fury" don't phase North Korean leader Kim Song-Un who just authorized an underground nuclear test on Sunday.

One hates to agree with the likes of just fired White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon who said recently, "There's no military solution to North Korea's nuclear threats, forget it. Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don't die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don't know what you're talking about, there's no military solution here, they got us". Bannon's right.

Now the Chinese and the Russian's have offered the logical approach to dealing with North Korea. Initiate open ended negotiations with the US and South Korea ending their combined massive military exercises off the Korean Peninsula-which North Korea considers correctly tantamount to a direct threat against it-and the North stopping its missile and nuclear tests in order for open ended negotiations to begin.

One would think the Russian's and the Chinese proposal has something to it. That is except to Trump and his generals whose aversion to talking with an adversary is appeasement the supreme no-no.

What's it gonna take for this crowd to open their eyes? They can't see the forest for the trees?

Of course the corporate MSM provides no help always casting Kim and North Korea as the primary belligerent never suggesting US naval exercises, B-1 bomber over flights and threats to decapitate Kim are also direct provocations yet so menacing they'll get him to capitulate. Ah, ain't gonna happen.

Trump issues threats with his tweets and Kim just ups the ante with his missile and nuclear tests-the usual pissing contest between two self important narcissists.

With the generals triumvirate of Defense Secretary James "mad-dog" Mattis, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and John Kelly as Trump's Chief of Staff constantly in Trumps ear and Bannon sent packing is there anyone to stop this crowd from blundering into the real war to end all wars?

I don't know. But I will say this. If the American people were sufficiently aware of the real danger here, they'd be protesting and demonstrating in the streets getting Trump's attention and telling him to end this madness by negotiating with Kim and the North rather than protesting against neo-Nazi's marching in Charlottesville and blasting Trump as racist.

Trump may be a racist, self important egotist and all the epithets one could think of, but like it or not he's the president and he could end the madness if the American people got his attention before he stumbles and commits the unthinkable.

Anyone got a better idea let's hear it.