Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Trump Budget: cuts to the poor fund tax cuts for the rich: neoliberalism on steroids

By dale ruff
opednews.com

Donald Trump, as an alternative to Clinton, was supported because Clinton was a "neoliberal."

From flickr.com: fat cat {MID-96896}
fat cat
(Image by Big Eyed Sol)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Neoliberalism is the ideology of the fat cats..................

Today, with the publication of Trump's Budget, which we may view as a moral document, it is clear that his entire economic program is neoliberalism on steroids.

First a brief history of neoliberalism: it was once a restatement of classical liberalism, associated with laissez faire unregulated markets and a prohibition against state intervention. It's most austere articulation was the Austrian School which claimed that state intervention always failed and led to, in Hayek's terms, serfdom.

In the 80's, the Chicago boys and Hayek all traveled to Chile to create the neoliberal model, using brutal force (with thousands killed and disappeared) in the hands of the bloody dictator Pinochet to impose "free market reforms." The result: a human rights catastrophe accompanied by economic collapse and nearly half the population reduced to poverty...and the creation of an instant class of millionaires. The same process was followed in Russia when the drunken dictator Yeltsin brought in conservative, free-market Harvard economists to administer shock therapy.

The result? The creation thru "privatization" or the selling off of public assets at pennies on the dollar to create an instant class of million and billionaires. This was the shortcut to the capital accumulation that is the goal of capitalism. The other result was economic collapse, as Yeltsin shelled Parliament with tanks, banned political parties and critical media, and the GDP fell by 40% and the per capita income fell to a level lower than under Communism, at $2K per year. (Today, after 16 years of Putin's rule, the per capita income is $14K and Russia has bought back many of the assets given away by Yeltsin).

As I am writing this essay, here is the headline from the Washington Post:

"Trump advisers call for privatizing some public assets to build new infrastructure

The Trump administration, determined to overhaul and modernize the nation's infrastructure, is drafting plans to privatize some public assets such as airports, bridges, highway rest stops and other facilities, according to top officials and advisers.

In his proposed budget released Tuesday, President Trump called for spending $200 billion over 10 years to "incentivize" private, state and local spending on infrastructure.

Trump advisers said that to entice state and local governments to sell some of their assets, the administration is considering paying them a bonus."

Almost all roads, bridges and airports are owned by the government, from cities to the Federal government, and airports, for instance, are a source of government revenue which helps keep taxes down. Speaking of keeping taxes down, in the same breath tht privatization is being proposed, Trump's economic advisors are considering raising the Federal gasoline tax. The one dollar day tax cuts a median wage earner will get from the Trump tax plan (Trump will get millions) will be eaten up by such tax hikes.

The planned 200 billion investment (borrowed or funded by selling off public assets) has bipartisan support but the Trump budget shortchanges this investment but cutting funds for infrastructure.

The Post reports: "when Trump's budget proposal was released, Schumer condemned the president's "180-degree turn away from his repeated promise of a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan," saying the budget contains deep cuts in spending on roads, transit projects, public housing and more.

"The fuzzy math and sleight of hand can't hide the fact that the President's $200 billion plan is more than wiped out by other cuts to key infrastructure programs," Schumer said in a statement."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

  New Content

The Trump budget is neoliberalism (or corporate fascism) on steroids. What can we do to prevent it from being enacted? How can we make our voices heard? How can we prevent a repeat of the Bush budget, which led to economic collapse after we were promised that tax cuts for the rich would more than pay for itself in expanded economic growth?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 2:21:40 PM

Author 0
dale ruff

  New Content

The average millionaire making 5 million would pay $116,000 less under the Bush tax plan. The cuts in SNAP benefits for the needy would eliminate 25% of the budget.

Current funding for SNAP allows for $4.20 a day for food. ($1.30 per meal). Eliminating that meager amount or cutting it means starving the needy to fatten the fat cats. That is the essence of neoliberal economics.


The claim is that by cutting social services and giving the rich huge tax cuts, it will create jobs for those starving masses. History shows this is bullshit. Unemployment under Reagan reached its highest peak (10.8% in midterm) and to pay the bills caused by revenue shortfalls, he had to triple the debt, putting the nation on the credit card.


Bush II said tax cuts would create growth and jobs: in fact, he is the first President ever, despite 23 million new Americans, to lose private sector jobs while doubling the debt.


The Trump budget is based on the same failed assumptions (neoliberal dogma) of the Bush tax cuts, which were much more modest and yet led, along with deregulation, to the Great Recession. As Einstein remind us, this is madness.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 3:01:11 PM

Thomas Knapp

  New Content

Fortunately, Trump has zero control over the budget apart from the ability to veto what Congress comes up with if he doesn't like it. The president is required by law (since the Budget and Accounting Act of 1921) to propose a budget, but nobody has to pay any attention to that proposal.

One economic error in your piece -- a not uncommon one. You write:

"making public services private and for profit introduces great inefficiencies, since the goal goes from providing service at the lowest cost to providing service at the highest cost to reward the managing class and investors."

The goal is not to provide service at the highest COST. It's to provide service at the highest PROFIT. There's a difference.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 3:28:10 PM

Indent
dale ruff

Reply to Thomas Knapp:

I think you are mistaken, Thomas. The President both proposes the budget and approves or vetoes. For example, when Bush in his 8th budget (the one that set the record for a 1.4 trillion deficit) sent it to a Democratic controlled Congress, they gave him exactly what he asked for: 3.1 trillion.


His economic team both underestimated the effects of the recession and the loss of revenue and additional costs to the government and overestimate the revenues that would be generated, leading to the worst deficit in our history.


The power of the President to set the agenda in his budget proposal has historically been strong.



I stand corrected in using the word cost when I meant profit. I take it then that you agree with me about the inefficiencies which Adam Smith pointed out, in privatizing public utilities, roads, bridges, airports, etc all of which usually a relatively monopolistic status and thus the ability to gouge the public.


The highest profit sometimes is the lowest cost, as Smith pointed out when he argued that those owning private roads could lower maintenance costs but still charge the same price, thus increasing profits. This is an argument against privatization. Thank you for pointing out I had not used the word I intended.


The point remains the same: privatization of public assets such as roads and airports usually raises the cost to the public without improving services, indeed, as

Smith poiinted out, often reducing the service because "We can."


Among the terrible services that tens of millions experience is the atrocious performance of cable tv and internet providers, often in a monopoly market, and earning them the distinction of having the worst reputation among the public of any industry.

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) finds itself ranked dead last in a survey of 10,000 customers rating their experiences with top TV service providers.

In the latest Tempkin Experience Ratings, Comcast scored 37 percent, finishing behind AT&T (43 percent), Time Warner Cable (46 percent), Verizon (47 percent) and Charter Communications (48 percent) in the bottom five of pay-TV operators.

A score under 50 percent is generally considered low."


I am forced to use Comcast, and like most of their customers, I hate them and would ditch them if I had alternatives. A good policy: in monopoly markets, services should be made into non-profits, either private or at the municipal or other level of govt. Where they are permitted to operate privately, they should have caps on their profits (as PG and E does in Calif where it has monopoly positoni and it allowed "onlyi" a 10% profit.


PG and E is basically guaranteed 10% profit, which leads, since there is no competition, to huge profits and salaries.


Feb 2017: " PG&E profits soared in the fourth quarter, an increase powered primarily by the favorable timing of a rate case and sharp rises in customers' gas bills.

The embattled utility, which now is a convicted felon after being found guilty of crimes it committed before and after a fatal explosion in San Bruno, earned $675 million in the October-through-December quarter. That was more than double the profits of $247 million for the year-ago fourth quarter."Yes, my bills have risen drastically and PG and E is making huge profits on that. I would prefer if monopoly utilities were compelled to operate as non-profits. The greed for profit is the root of all evil, to paraphrase.Thanks for the correction and a more open mind than I had anticipated.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 4:41:58 PM

