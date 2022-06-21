The Triumph of Death



The Four Horsemen of Apocalypse

(Image by Taymaz Valley) Details DMCA



It is hard to be sanguine about the future.

The breakdown of the ecosystem is well documented. So is the refusal of the global ruling elite to pursue measures that might mitigate the devastation.

We accelerate the extraction of fossil fuels, wallow in profligate consumption, including our consumption of livestock and make new wars as if we are gripped by a Freudian death wish.

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse " Conquest, War, Famine and Death " gallop into the 21rst century.

Those who rule, servants of corporations and the global billionaire class, accompany the suicidal folly by cementing into place corporate tyranny. The plan is not to reform. It is to perpetuate the corporate pillage.

This pillage, more and more onerous for the global population, necessitates a new totalitarianism, one where the billionaire class lives in opulence, workers are serfs, rights such as privacy and due process are abolished, Big Brother watches us all the time, war is the chief business of the state, dissent is criminalized and those displaced by conflicts and climate breakdown are barred entry into the climate fortresses in the global north.

Portions of the human species, the most privileged, will, in theory, hold out a little longer before they succumb to the great die off.

Julian Assange & Journalism

The persecuted and the abandoned, now in the tens of millions, know the future.

For them, the future has already arrived. Julian Assange, the most important publisher of our generation, whose extradition to the U.S. was approved on Friday by the British Home Secretary Priti Patel, is an example of what will befall all publishers and journalists who expose the inner workings of power.

His imprisonment for revealing the war crimes, mendacity, cynicism, and corruption of the ruling class, including the Democratic Party, heralds a new era. Investigations into the centers of power, the life blood of journalism, will be a criminal offense.

It does not matter that Assange, who suffered a stroke and is in poor physical and psychological health, is not a U.S. citizen or that WikiLeaks is not a U.S.-based publication. It does not matter that all of Assange's meetings with his attorneys were recorded by UC Global, the Spanish security firm at the Ecuadorian embassy where Assange lived for seven years, and turned over to the U.S., obliterating attorney-client privilege.

The campaign against Assange, and I have sat in on hearings in London, is a Dickensian farce, the persecution of an innocent and heroic man, far more reminiscent of the Lubyanka than the best of British jurisprudence. He is being used to send a message " if you expose what we do we will destroy you.

Workers, whether in the vast sweatshops in China or the decayed ruins of the Rust Belt, struggle on subsistence wages without job protection or unions. They are cursed by trade deals, deindustrialization, austerity, rising interest rates and rising prices. They, too, know the future.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).