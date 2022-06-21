 
 
The Triumph of Death

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)
Author 28678
The Four Horsemen of Apocalypse
The Four Horsemen of Apocalypse
(Image by Taymaz Valley)   Details   DMCA

It is hard to be sanguine about the future.

The breakdown of the ecosystem is well documented. So is the refusal of the global ruling elite to pursue measures that might mitigate the devastation.

We accelerate the extraction of fossil fuels, wallow in profligate consumption, including our consumption of livestock and make new wars as if we are gripped by a Freudian death wish.

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse " Conquest, War, Famine and Death " gallop into the 21rst century.

Those who rule, servants of corporations and the global billionaire class, accompany the suicidal folly by cementing into place corporate tyranny. The plan is not to reform. It is to perpetuate the corporate pillage.

This pillage, more and more onerous for the global population, necessitates a new totalitarianism, one where the billionaire class lives in opulence, workers are serfs, rights such as privacy and due process are abolished, Big Brother watches us all the time, war is the chief business of the state, dissent is criminalized and those displaced by conflicts and climate breakdown are barred entry into the climate fortresses in the global north.

Portions of the human species, the most privileged, will, in theory, hold out a little longer before they succumb to the great die off.

Julian Assange & Journalism

The persecuted and the abandoned, now in the tens of millions, know the future.

For them, the future has already arrived. Julian Assange, the most important publisher of our generation, whose extradition to the U.S. was approved on Friday by the British Home Secretary Priti Patel, is an example of what will befall all publishers and journalists who expose the inner workings of power.

His imprisonment for revealing the war crimes, mendacity, cynicism, and corruption of the ruling class, including the Democratic Party, heralds a new era. Investigations into the centers of power, the life blood of journalism, will be a criminal offense.

It does not matter that Assange, who suffered a stroke and is in poor physical and psychological health, is not a U.S. citizen or that WikiLeaks is not a U.S.-based publication. It does not matter that all of Assange's meetings with his attorneys were recorded by UC Global, the Spanish security firm at the Ecuadorian embassy where Assange lived for seven years, and turned over to the U.S., obliterating attorney-client privilege.

The campaign against Assange, and I have sat in on hearings in London, is a Dickensian farce, the persecution of an innocent and heroic man, far more reminiscent of the Lubyanka than the best of British jurisprudence. He is being used to send a message " if you expose what we do we will destroy you.

Workers, whether in the vast sweatshops in China or the decayed ruins of the Rust Belt, struggle on subsistence wages without job protection or unions. They are cursed by trade deals, deindustrialization, austerity, rising interest rates and rising prices. They, too, know the future.

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

Lance Ciepiela

The propaganda continues to portray the war in Ukraine as that of an unprovoked Goliath out to decimate an innocent David unless we in the US and NATO contribute massive amounts of military equipment to Ukraine to defeat Russia. As is always the case with propaganda, this version of events is manipulated to bring an emotional response to the benefit of special interests.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022 at 10:55:31 AM

Author 0
