The Terminator School of Diplomacy

#Tattoo #tatuaggio #Miami #tatuatore #tattooartist #EttoreBechis #Absolution #Salvation #Lounge #ink #Inked #Cantu' #colore #Blackandgray #Magazine #Musink #realistic #realistico #cartoon #terminator #arnold #schwarzenegger
(Image by ettorebechis) Details DMCA
The art of closing with the hicks and the blings,
Doing Mr. Tough Guy or backing away,
Crying "All is lost!" before making their play,
Or smile pasted on offer cool compromise:
"What's one lousy billion between super-rich guys?"
.
Which is how Don T. treats the powers of earth:
Raising the stakes high and out-sticking his girth,
Proclaiming the other guy treats us unfair,
The deal's on the table but he doesn't care,
Alas, it seems he'll have to send the Marines:
Guys with hi-tech who can bash foreign beans.
.
But the Marines stay put and now that I think,
So do the bad guys with whom Don raised stink,
The Iranians, in fact, straight called his bluff,
Proving that men who wear dresses are tough,
And can tear up their treaties just like Don Trump,
And if he likes it not, why, he can go jump.
.
Vlad Putin's Russians are just as nonplussed
And figure America's slowly gone bust,
On the rock of the Afghans just as they did,
And sooner or later will by them be got rid,
So with Germans and Chinese does business Vlad,
Without the least worry that Don might get mad.
.
That's the danger of the pose Terminator:
The others catch on either sooner or later,
And quick you don't look so reckless or wild,
But more like a hurricane downgraded to mild,
Then like a math teacher before students bored,
Last like Goliath who by David got floored.