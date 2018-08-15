The Strength of the US Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank and Wall St. on the Economy

- Advertisement -

The present popular acceptance of madness in the political realm is a disaster waiting to happen. One hundred million Americans are driven into poverty caused by the Wall Street system. Yet, every crisis the political system conjures up conceals the crisis of Wall St.'s central-control command of the economy. The fact that the Republican and Democratic leadership would rather unwind the work that Presidents Trump and Putin accomplished at the Helsinki Summit and launch another round of sanctions, that are hostile acts toward Russia is damnable, reckless, brinkmanship. The avoidance of war and realization of the redevelopment of North America is too crucial to the national security to be left to these political animals. America can still be the nation the world needs, leading and cooperating with other nations onto the higher order of civilization our humanity demands, but we are not there yet; it's not even a recognizable endeavor in this two-party political system.

You have to ask, why undo the President's political platform? Bad enough we have Israel's Netanyahu, after securing the protection of Israel from both the American and Russian presidents, is still leading us around to affect his special, historical ambition, which is the annihilation of Iranian people, is the US Congress now under the control of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the once imprisoned, villainous oligarch out for revenge against Putin? No matter, this is not how and where you drive US foreign policy. The Russiagate operation was hatched in the bowels of the British HQGC and yet with all the explosive, unnerving revelations, that members of the intelligence community and our 'allies', Republicans and Democrats, invested assets and resources to oust the President from the Oval Office, Special Counsel Mueller is allowed to destroy lives, exploiting the fear of imprisonment, getting people to give disreputable testimony; its investigative, prosecutorial, court operation is taken from the Stalinist era. SC Mueller has set up some bad precedents that the present law profession and the courts seem to be powerless before. The Wall St.-owned two-party political system simply will not allow a functioning United States government. This cannot be in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

The crimes, the financial warfare offensive Wall St. conducted and still conducts against the American people deserve exposure and rectification immediately. It's how we can make our banking, financial and economic system stronger and responsive to the national security priorities, like full employment, as it was in the FDR era. The 2008 financial meltdown and the pillage of America to save the TBTF banker-speculators' must be exposed. Wall St. and the 1% must be taxed. The debt carried by the population of the Main St. economy has to be reorganized, and disposed of. The American people pays twice, three times for everything he/she buys. It starts with low wages. The debt-based system is stupid, the results are obvious, we're not going to be prosperous in the debt system. Pensions have to be protected, not cannibalized by the parasitical investor class. All forms of looting must be exposed and terminated at once. Labor needs a raise $, workers are not being paid but are exposed to all sorts of credit schemes to make up for the gaps in their standard of living. Main St. carries too much debt and pays too much for insurance, all these costs drags down the economy. Students are not even contributing to the economy yet are debtors to the economy, their usurious debt grows as they study. The debt system is a failure. What good is a political system that does not recognize that and only works to throw more gas on the fire?

It's time to think out of the box to get out of the box we're in. America needs new leadership, new people in the US Treasury and new people in the US Federal Reserve Bank, No lawyers, no bankers, who tell us the Fed is a Private Bank; have them arrested. Scientists, chemists, engineers, contractors, developers, mothers, and union leaders would be a good choice for identifying the national priorities. The reorganization of the Fed, the US Treasury, and Wall St. cannot be delayed. Funding the science-driven platform known as the redevelopment of North America will increase the value of the economy by 30-fold. Transition the Fed into a Public Bank that will fund the 50 states, industry, and infrastructure, in support of the Great America project. We're wasting time. Contact your political representatives. Contact the President.