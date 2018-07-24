America, Under The Great PsyOp

- Advertisement -

The United States is under the power of a Great PsyOp with political, MSM, and officials and assets of the Intelligence Community in the Orchestra, claiming hysterically that America's is under attack by the Russians. Yes, a warfare offensive exists and it is conducted against the American people, however, who is doing the fighting and who ultimately benefits? Hillary Rodham Clinton and members of the Democratic National Committee were the first to point to the Russians, and we now know that President Obama ordered the investigation into the political platform for deficiencies in political correctness, the possibility of Collusion with Russian agents, and his personal history, of then-candidate Donald Trump and his 'Make America Great Again' campaign organization. Fine, although this investigation never stopped and its' aim has appeared to move beyond mere impeachment, a case is being made before the public to simply dismiss the President for treason, arising from the Helsinki Summit with Russian President Putin.

The PsyOp is busily working to distract us from the Political Establishment's damage and destruction to the United States for the last 40 years. The unemployment rate is more like 20%. You can't go anywhere without seeing the plight of the unemployed and the homeless. Poverty, caused by the Wall St. system is the actual national security crisis and we are sure Putin and the Russians put Donald Trump in the Oval Office. 100 million Americans are driven into poverty caused by the Wall St. system. The demands of Wall St.'s Finance Capital, that is permanent government subsidy, high unemployment, low wages, and War, because war is profitable have not been recognized by the American people. Yet we have both history and factual evidence all around us; it's embedded in the political party system and Academia. The best minds America can produce go about supporting a system that is killing the nation and God forbid you should protest; the human garbage heap exists, nonconformance with the neoliberal offensive is punished severely.

Under the cover of the 2008 Financial Meltdown, the Obama Administration, the Wall St. bagmen, the US Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank, and the Establishment Congress gave $40 Trillion dollars and the nation to Wall St. The TBTF, banker-speculators' looting system was saved. Yet, over 30 million Americans were forced from their homes through a colorable, fraudulent foreclosure process. Wall St. centered companies employ fictitious paper debt instruments for what is a Stalinist 'forced relocation of the population program'. The injuries and bereavement of Finance Capital's banker-warfare impacts a substantial portion of the nation's population and nothing is ever mentioned. It's never been investigated. A functioning national government just doesn't allow something like that to happen, unless that's the plan. So this monstrous chapter in American governance by the Wall St. owned political system is what is actually behind the attacks on President Trump. The Establishment System cannot possibly withstand any light on its machinations over the last 40 years, the looting system, and worse their intentions cannot be known. The US citizenry must know that we can't allow all of this to be jettisoned onto the historical ash heap like so many workers, men, women, and children sacrificed for this satanic Global ideal, whatever that is, it is certainly an economic and radical population reduction policy.

Recently the Federal Reserve Bank reported that the net wealth of American Households broke the $100 Trillion dollar barrier. That's net wealth, minus taxes and debt, mortgage and credit card debt. However that's not the net wealth of the Main St. economy hunkered down with high unemployment, low wages, high debts, and taxes, the costs of the Wall St. bailouts are heaped onto the US National Debt and the Republicans are once again threatening Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. We are reading a crime report, the 1% are in possession of $100 Trillion dollars; a masterful redistribution of the nation's wealth has already occurred with your consent, managed by the Congress, the MSM, and Marxist Political Correctness that gives you no room to think let alone protest this outrage. The Rape of America, like the Rape of Russia, operates as if 'that is the way it's supposed to'. The study of Economics communicates this precisely and since critical thinking is absent we go on supporting the creation of our doom.

The national security demands that the US citizenry perform the necessary political intervention at once. Presidents Trump and Putin initiated the paradigm shift in international relations, it's the beginning of the take-down of Globalization's Perpetual Chaos, Perpetual Warfare offensive against humanity. The US citizenry cannot allow this initiative, this great event to be scuttled by the Establishment Political System that provokes war or the threat of war per the diktats of Finance Capital; 'War, because War is profitable' is sacrosanct to these people. War Avoidance is crucial to the Great America Project. Reorganize the US Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank, and Wall St. Retrieve the lost, unaccounted for and Stolen $Trillions, Tax Wall St. and the 1%. Transition the Fed into a Public Bank facility that will fund the 50 states, infrastructure, and industry in support of the Redevelopment of North America that can beat back the Wall St. ordered Greatest Depression upon us now. There are no other options. Agitate, Contact your political representatives, Contact the President.