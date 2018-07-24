 
 
America, Under The Great PsyOp

The United States is under the power of a Great PsyOp with political, MSM, and officials and assets of the Intelligence Community in the Orchestra, claiming hysterically that America's is under attack by the Russians. Yes, a warfare offensive exists and it is conducted against the American people, however, who is doing the fighting and who ultimately benefits? Hillary Rodham Clinton and members of the Democratic National Committee were the first to point to the Russians, and we now know that President Obama ordered the investigation into the political platform for deficiencies in political correctness, the possibility of Collusion with Russian agents, and his personal history, of then-candidate Donald Trump and his 'Make America Great Again' campaign organization. Fine, although this investigation never stopped and its' aim has appeared to move beyond mere impeachment, a case is being made before the public to simply dismiss the President for treason, arising from the Helsinki Summit with Russian President Putin.

The PsyOp is busily working to distract us from the Political Establishment's damage and destruction to the United States for the last 40 years. The unemployment rate is more like 20%. You can't go anywhere without seeing the plight of the unemployed and the homeless. Poverty, caused by the Wall St. system is the actual national security crisis and we are sure Putin and the Russians put Donald Trump in the Oval Office. 100 million Americans are driven into poverty caused by the Wall St. system. The demands of Wall St.'s Finance Capital, that is permanent government subsidy, high unemployment, low wages, and War, because war is profitable have not been recognized by the American people. Yet we have both history and factual evidence all around us; it's embedded in the political party system and Academia. The best minds America can produce go about supporting a system that is killing the nation and God forbid you should protest; the human garbage heap exists, nonconformance with the neoliberal offensive is punished severely.

Under the cover of the 2008 Financial Meltdown, the Obama Administration, the Wall St. bagmen, the US Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank, and the Establishment Congress gave $40 Trillion dollars and the nation to Wall St. The TBTF, banker-speculators' looting system was saved. Yet, over 30 million Americans were forced from their homes through a colorable, fraudulent foreclosure process. Wall St. centered companies employ fictitious paper debt instruments for what is a Stalinist 'forced relocation of the population program'. The injuries and bereavement of Finance Capital's banker-warfare impacts a substantial portion of the nation's population and nothing is ever mentioned. It's never been investigated. A functioning national government just doesn't allow something like that to happen, unless that's the plan. So this monstrous chapter in American governance by the Wall St. owned political system is what is actually behind the attacks on President Trump. The Establishment System cannot possibly withstand any light on its machinations over the last 40 years, the looting system, and worse their intentions cannot be known. The US citizenry must know that we can't allow all of this to be jettisoned onto the historical ash heap like so many workers, men, women, and children sacrificed for this satanic Global ideal, whatever that is, it is certainly an economic and radical population reduction policy.

Recently the Federal Reserve Bank reported that the net wealth of American Households broke the $100 Trillion dollar barrier. That's net wealth, minus taxes and debt, mortgage and credit card debt. However that's not the net wealth of the Main St. economy hunkered down with high unemployment, low wages, high debts, and taxes, the costs of the Wall St. bailouts are heaped onto the US National Debt and the Republicans are once again threatening Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. We are reading a crime report, the 1% are in possession of $100 Trillion dollars; a masterful redistribution of the nation's wealth has already occurred with your consent, managed by the Congress, the MSM, and Marxist Political Correctness that gives you no room to think let alone protest this outrage. The Rape of America, like the Rape of Russia, operates as if 'that is the way it's supposed to'. The study of Economics communicates this precisely and since critical thinking is absent we go on supporting the creation of our doom.

The national security demands that the US citizenry perform the necessary political intervention at once. Presidents Trump and Putin initiated the paradigm shift in international relations, it's the beginning of the take-down of Globalization's Perpetual Chaos, Perpetual Warfare offensive against humanity. The US citizenry cannot allow this initiative, this great event to be scuttled by the Establishment Political System that provokes war or the threat of war per the diktats of Finance Capital; 'War, because War is profitable' is sacrosanct to these people. War Avoidance is crucial to the Great America Project. Reorganize the US Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank, and Wall St. Retrieve the lost, unaccounted for and Stolen $Trillions, Tax Wall St. and the 1%. Transition the Fed into a Public Bank facility that will fund the 50 states, infrastructure, and industry in support of the Redevelopment of North America that can beat back the Wall St. ordered Greatest Depression upon us now. There are no other options. Agitate, Contact your political representatives, Contact the President.

 

Citizen. Clarc King is a modest, ordinary man with a passion to see the stabilization of the United States and writes in the service of that ideal.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rob Kall

Comment by Rob Kall:

Ok. I agree there's a toxic system in place. But I don't buy that Trump or Trump and Putin are the answer. Stop depending on super-heroes, especially abusive, narcissistic ones, to do the work that we the people have to do.

As many here have said, Trump is a part of, a manifestation of the system.


Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018 at 6:14:50 PM

Clarc King

Oh yes, in addition to the 2008 '$Trillions to save looting system operation' the Establishment must protect the 9/11 narrative at all costs. In fact we live under the '9/11 system'.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018 at 6:34:07 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Exactly, Rob.

I promise to do my best to post this as a diary or article. But, I need to say it here, where YOU write truth, so you know that many of us 'get it!." Too often the only thing that appears in the commentary is contradictions, and 'whadabouts.'

Sooo"As I posted in your earlier piece: "Right-wing disinformation promises to grow as a disruptive force . This subject of 'meddling' with our democracy, was the topic on NPR. Why it applies to this conversation lies in the manner of meddling -- which appears to be the prime objective of our enemy's military...according to those digesting the real facts.

According to AUTHENTIC OBSERVERS OF WHAT IS AFOOT ON OUR STAGE IN THE ERA OF TRANSFORMATION TECHNOLOGY* -- former ambassadors, retired intelligence personnel, and 'authentic' experts (brilliant academic historians-- not politicians) who study our policy, it is not merely 'ignorance' that is the issue today -- although the demolition of public education contributes to that-- but it is the 'disinformation' being disseminated through cyberspace' that is eroding trust.

The inadvertent consequences of the information technology which defines this ERA, will be clear to those who look back at the introduction of the internet, and the ubiquitous screens, just as we can look back and see what nobody realized in other ERAS when something new changed our society.

Think agriculture to the hunter-gathers. Did they imagine the emergence of cities, and states? We see it through the lofty lens of hindsight!

Think industrialization! Did anyone imagine what Eli Whitney's machine would do to the south, or that steam engines would bring the ability to move across a continent? Did Henry Ford or anyone predict what automobiles would do to the explosion of fossil fuels, and its effect on our climate. (It was 107 degrees in Japan this week!)

I read The Hidden Persuaders by Vance Packard, in 1962, when I studied Media & Society. TV was young and the agencies that used human behavior and created the campaigns to influence people were new; the advertising 'mad-men' led the way to the subtle influences that sell everything from soap to politicians by using subliminal messages! Packard predicted that television -- which was was being studied my the psychologists, was this window into our homes which would sell us anything! And back them, the televisions were 12 inch black and white, and you had to get up to change a channel. Walter Cronkite was there, not Sean Hannity. Sigh

A tsunami of talking heads , 24/7 exploding in the anarchy of cyberspace, inundates the average American. This has not gone unnoticed by the Russian military, according to those observing the genuine EVIDENCE; much of the recent activity is directed from military intelligence.

What is happening is very complicated.

You see, in this era of transformation (information technology never seen in history) is inundating the people, with so many talking heads, so many pundits, and with so much false and misleading stories and memes, that ordinary folks, even bright, educated people who can think critically and have a modicum of prior knowledge, just give up.

Packard was prescient, but even he couldn't have predicted the technological revolution of ubiquitous screens, pumping out 24/7 news mixed with lies.. nor an

It is even more a tidal wave to those who have little information about the past, or a small capacity to analyze. We educators call this information 'prior knowledge."The schools cannot compete with this, and public education is under attack. "The destruction of the distinction between truth and falsehood is the foundation of dictatorship." And along came Trump, whose love affair with falsehood, is the model!"Fake News! he cries... and so do the trolls.

I read the commentary, here, by those who refuse to see the nefarious ploy in the Russian plot to reduce our influence and standing in the world, at the same time sowing dissension and discord in an already stressed population. (Even a 'dear friend whom I respect, accepts so much of the misinformation about the hand of the Russians in the discord we are experiencing.)

The term 'cognitive dissonance' was used by one eminent sociologist to describe the phenomenon where people are so rooted in their mistaken beliefs, that they cannot grasp even the observable reality when they are faced with it !

We often see that here in the 'public square. But wait, our government is well aware of the weapon they have to control that space. The Department Of Homeland Security Plans To Compile A List Of All Bloggers, Journalists And "Social Media Influencers"

This goes unnoticed in the distraction of Trump dominate media" as does this Trump Threatens to Revoke Security Clearances of Critics from Past Administrations

Dissenting opinions and criticism from advisors are not welcome, as the fascist in the WH, seeks to marginalize them.This is what happens when truth is under attack

For example "In a hearing on Thursday, Rod Rosenstein pushed back on House members who questioned his integrity. "You should believe me because I'm telling the truth and I'm under oath," he said with genuine indignity we often see as GOP sycophants pound authentic defenders of the rule of law.*

*I can almost hear the trolls pointing out that Trump does that too, so who can we believe? False equivalence in a '"waddabout" this' comparing that proven charlatan to the proven stalwart defender of our laws.

What happens when a people grow incapable of democracy? And that's exactly what we see in America, isn't it?"

Thanks for being the voice of observable reality, here at OEN! Know that the many who read what you post, see what is afoot on their stage"not just playwrights and educators who teach real history"like me!


Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018 at 9:21:03 PM

