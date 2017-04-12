

Solidarity

In 1989, ten totalitarian regimes were overthrown by non-violent protests by massive public assemblies.

Trump was given a book of Hitler's propaganda speeches, and his ex-wife said he kept it by his bedside. From this book, he absorbed the principles of propaganda, which are the same in politics and advertising. Here is the key: Hitler invented the propaganda term the Big lie, stating it must be so outrageous and absurd that no one would think a person could make up such a colossal lies

Marie Brenner's 1990 profile of Donald Trump for Vanity Fair "captured the real estate mogul in turmoil, as he struggled to hold onto his empire amid a nasty divorce fight. It's a juicy piece, but one anecdote in particular stands out: that Trump owned a copy of Adolf Hitler's speeches and allegedly read them for inspiration:

Ivana Trump told her lawyer Michael Kennedy that from time to time her husband reads a book of Hitler's collected speeches, My New Order, which he keeps in a cabinet by his bed.... Hitler's speeches, from his earliest days up through the Phony War of 1939, reveal his extraordinary ability as a master propagandist.

"Did your cousin John give you the Hitler speeches?" I asked Trump. Trump hesitated. "Who told you that?" "I don't remember," I said. "Actually, it was my friend Marty Davis from Paramount who gave me a copy of Mein Kampf, and he's a Jew." ("I did give him a book about Hitler," Marty Davis said. "But it was My New Order, Hitler's speeches, not Mein Kampf. I thought he would find it interesting. I am his friend, but I'm not Jewish.") Later, Trump returned to this subject. "If I had these speeches, and I am not saying that I do, I would never read them." Absurd?! Herewith, I offer reflections on absurdity in order to come to an understanding of how only by rebelling against the lies that enslave us and justify violence can we rise out of despair to what Camus called "a strange love." This is a reflection on the strange love that arises out of the revolutionary act of saying NO.

The blind faith that masters of the Big lie manipulate echoes the concept of blind faith that Tertullian (200 AD) expressed when he said "I believe because it is absurd." Tertullian wrote "God's Son has been crucified? I am not ashamed because one has to be ashamed. And God's Son is dead? It is credible because it is inept. And the buried rose from the dead? It is certain because it is impossible."

