Exclusive to OpEdNews:
The Strange Love that arises when, together, we say NO to the lies that separate us

dale ruff
opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/12/17

From flickr.com: Solidarity {MID-71636}
Solidarity
(Image by Jakonen)   Permission   Details   DMCA
In 1989, ten totalitarian regimes were overthrown by non-violent protests by massive public assemblies.

Trump was given a book of Hitler's propaganda speeches, and his ex-wife said he kept it by his bedside. From this book, he absorbed the principles of propaganda, which are the same in politics and advertising. Here is the key: Hitler invented the propaganda term the Big lie, stating it must be so outrageous and absurd that no one would think a person could make up such a colossal lies

From flickr.com: Mein Kampf, by Hitler (3t) {MID-64780}
Mein Kampf, by Hitler (3t)
(Image by Gwydion M. Williams)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Marie Brenner's 1990 profile of Donald Trump for Vanity Fair "captured the real estate mogul in turmoil, as he struggled to hold onto his empire amid a nasty divorce fight. It's a juicy piece, but one anecdote in particular stands out: that Trump owned a copy of Adolf Hitler's speeches and allegedly read them for inspiration:

Ivana Trump told her lawyer Michael Kennedy that from time to time her husband reads a book of Hitler's collected speeches, My New Order, which he keeps in a cabinet by his bed.... Hitler's speeches, from his earliest days up through the Phony War of 1939, reveal his extraordinary ability as a master propagandist.

"Did your cousin John give you the Hitler speeches?" I asked Trump.

Trump hesitated. "Who told you that?"

"I don't remember," I said.

"Actually, it was my friend Marty Davis from Paramount who gave me a copy of Mein Kampf, and he's a Jew." ("I did give him a book about Hitler," Marty Davis said. "But it was My New Order, Hitler's speeches, not Mein Kampf. I thought he would find it interesting. I am his friend, but I'm not Jewish.")

Later, Trump returned to this subject. "If I had these speeches, and I am not saying that I do, I would never read them."

Absurd?! Herewith, I offer reflections on absurdity in order to come to an understanding of how only by rebelling against the lies that enslave us and justify violence can we rise out of despair to what Camus called "a strange love." This is a reflection on the strange love that arises out of the revolutionary act of saying NO.

From commons.wikimedia.org: Tertullian 2 {MID-71624}
Tertullian 2
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

The blind faith that masters of the Big lie manipulate echoes the concept of blind faith that Tertullian (200 AD) expressed when he said "I believe because it is absurd." Tertullian wrote "God's Son has been crucified? I am not ashamed because one has to be ashamed. And God's Son is dead? It is credible because it is inept. And the buried rose from the dead? It is certain because it is impossible."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 72 articles, 4279 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

In this reflective essay, I seek to understand, by reviewing the concept of the absurd, how rational people come to believe lies that defy all logic. In the process, I explore how when people join in defiance of these lies and absurdities, an unfamiliar love arises which gives flesh and spirit to the idea of human brotherhood, from sea to shining sea.

This exploration suggest a response to "the death of truth" and to the betrayal by those we have trusted when they come forth to promote the very lies that divide us and justify the violence that outrages us. This response is based on the transformative power of rebellion and the "strange love" that arises when people unite in revolt against the falsehoods that keep them silent and separate.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 at 2:23:33 PM

Author 0
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 72 articles, 4279 comments, 1 diaries


A companion essay: Why the media and leaders accept conflicting lies....explores why otherwise rational people surrender to absurdities.


"It is certain because it is impossible," Tertullian asserted nearly 2000 years ago. We can confirm the possible with evidence, but the impossible can only be affirmed by belief, to accept a claim as true without or in contradiction to the evidence.


In the end the truth emerges, which is why evil men rush to war, before the facts can emerge and rationality return. When Bush went to war a month before the UN WMD inspection team concluded their investigation, he did so fearing that the truth would block his desire to destroy Iraq. When Trump attacked Syria last week, before an investigation or Congressional or intelligence discussions, he feared that the facts would block his desire to attack.


The rush to war is to avoid the revelation of facts which would make war unjustified. Today, Trump (whose first military action killed 9 young children and was called "a huge success") called Assad an "animal." Since we are desensitized to killing animals, it is the first step in justifying murder. Dehumanization always is the prelude to extermination. Jews were vermin, immigrants are hordes, Assad is "an animal."


As an aside, one of the benefits of rejecting violence in our diet is to remove the idea it is acceptable, often necessary, to kill animals. I will deal with that in a future article on how rejecting violence in our political lives requires rejecting it in our personal lives.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 12, 2017 at 2:55:39 PM

Author 0
