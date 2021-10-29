 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Real Reason Why China May Want Reunification With Taiwan

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.

Tesla
Tesla
(Image by Per Olof Forsberg)   Details   DMCA

A husband and wife are sitting in an office inside of an automobile dealership. They are buying a new car. It is an all-electric Tesla. They finish signing the papers and are handed the keys to their new car. They drive it home and park it in the driveway.

Seventy-five percent of their new car's components, including the batteries, electric motors, the reduction gears, the LED headlights, and LED tail lights -- are manufactured in Taiwan.

China says it wants "reunification" with Taiwan, but -- is it for historical or political reasons, or something else, that it's not directly revealing?

Taiwan has been separate from China ever since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949. During the 1980s and 1990s, Asia's "four tigers" -- Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore -- focused on export-based economic growth. In Taiwan, the results of its quick industrialization and rapid growth, called the "Taiwan Miracle", was impressive. Taiwan prospered and, after 2000, became a major economic investor in China.

Taiwan has an economy that is driven by industrial manufacturing, and exports of machinery, electronics, and textiles. It is a leader in manufacturing electronic components and devices, including computer manufacturers Acer and Asus, which have their corporate headquarters in Taiwan. And, Taiwan manufactures 60% of the world's semiconductor chips!

Taiwan also runs a trade surplus with many countries, including China and the United States. China eventually overtook the U.S. to become Taiwan's second-largest source of imports in 2006. Currently, as of 2020, 28% of Taiwan's exports go to China. And China is also Taiwan's number one destination for foreign investments. Close economic ties with China bring opportunities for Taiwan's economy, but also pose challenges, as political differences remain unresolved and China's economic growth is slowing.

Chinese policy makers have acknowledged the need to recalibrate the economy's engines for more than a decade. Their system generates high rates of growth, but also large amounts of waste, inefficiency, debt, and financial losses.

China's political and military strength can continue to build only if its economic resources and technological prowess continue to advance. If China's policy makers can successfully pivot their economy to be a more productive and dynamic one, the risk to [the United States] is real.

Another, darker possibility, exists: What if China recedes as an economic competitor but rises as a political one? Fearing his country will be weaker in the future than in the present, and needing a new source of legitimacy to replace economic performance, [President] Xi Jinping might turn to nationalist causes and become more aggressive, perhaps making a grab for Taiwan.

The grab for Taiwan is real, especially if China's economic growth is slowing. If China decides to invade Taiwan, it may not be for "political" reasons, but rather for "economic" ones. China may try and use Taiwan's economy to help build up its military in order for it to achieve its dream of world dominance. If China takes over Taiwan, it would mean that any money that would normally stay in Taiwan, for Taiwan's economy, would now flow through into China -- and its military.

But an invasion of Taiwan by China would be very costly, in terms of both economics and human lives. And with support of Taiwan from the United States and European countries, the invasion would have an uncertain outcome.

Support for moving toward "independence" for Taiwan, meaning pursuing a future formally separate from mainland China, is at its highest point in decades, according to surveys by Taiwan's National Chengchi University's Election Study Center.

In June [2021], a poll of 4,717 people in Taiwan found 25.8% want to move toward independence, while fewer than 10% want "unification" with mainland China. The majority opinion was to stick with the status quo for now.

The sentiment for a move toward independence has more than doubled since 2018, the survey found.

Sung [Wen-Ti Sung, a fellow at the Australian Centre on China in the World at the Australian National University (ANU)], attributed the rise to Beijing's brutal treatment of Hong Kong, a major financial hub that was promised 50 years of semi-autonomous governance, only to have its civil liberties severely curtailed by Beijing after major pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jack Lindauer Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jack Lindauer has written for the Los Angeles Daily Journal newspaper. He is a Los Angeles based filmmaker. He writes on foreign policy issues.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

China is Buying American Farmland

Will Infrastructure Cyberattacks Make Nuclear Weapons Obsolete?

Why Russia Invaded Afghanistan 42 Years Ago

China Shuts Down Hong Kong Newspaper Apple Daily

The United States and Iran Are About to Revive the 2015 Nuclear Deal

Why Mass Shootings May Never End

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jack Lindauer

Become a Fan
Author 520647
(Member since Mar 25, 2021), 6 articles, 17 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

If China invades Taiwan, it would have control of the price of Tesla automobiles, and a percentage of the profits from Tesla going into China.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 29, 2021 at 10:52:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 