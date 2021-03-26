 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Why Mass Shootings May Never End

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment


Suspect in Colorado grocery store shooting faces 10 counts of murder NBC's Steve Patterson joins 'The News with Shepard Smith' to report further details on the mass shooting at Boulder, Colorado. A group of mourners have put ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNBC Television)   Details   DMCA

Mass shootings in the United States increased in the 1980s: The same decade as live television news broadcasts.

Jack Lindauer

On a summer morning in 1966, Charles Whitman went to the outdoor observation deck atop the clock tower building at the University of Texas in Austin and began shooting at students below. Fourteen people were killed.

The next shooting after the University of Texas by a lone gunman was four years later.

In 1999, two teenagers entered their high school in Columbine, Colorado and killed 12 students and one teacher in what would be the highest body count in a high school shooting to that date.

Just one month later, to the day of the Columbine shooting, a copycat shooting occurred at Heritage High School in Conyers, Georgia. Six students were injured.

And in the decades that followed, at least 26 copycat shootings took place nationwide in which the perpetrators would sometimes invoke the names of the Columbine shooters: Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold.

Jack Lindauer has written for the Los Angeles Daily Journal newspaper. He is a Los Angeles based filmmaker.
Jack Lindauer

"Why Mass Shootings May Never End" gives a brief historical overview of television news gathering and why, as the electronic technology has evolved, it has unintentionally led to an increase in the number of mass shootings.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 26, 2021 at 1:30:13 PM

