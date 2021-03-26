Why Mass Shootings May Never End



Mass shootings in the United States increased in the 1980s: The same decade as live television news broadcasts.

Jack Lindauer

On a summer morning in 1966, Charles Whitman went to the outdoor observation deck atop the clock tower building at the University of Texas in Austin and began shooting at students below. Fourteen people were killed.

The next shooting after the University of Texas by a lone gunman was four years later.

In 1999, two teenagers entered their high school in Columbine, Colorado and killed 12 students and one teacher in what would be the highest body count in a high school shooting to that date.

Just one month later, to the day of the Columbine shooting, a copycat shooting occurred at Heritage High School in Conyers, Georgia. Six students were injured.

And in the decades that followed, at least 26 copycat shootings took place nationwide in which the perpetrators would sometimes invoke the names of the Columbine shooters: Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold.

