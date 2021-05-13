 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/13/21

Will Infrastructure Cyberattacks Make Nuclear Weapons Obsolete?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment

Little Boy
Little Boy
(Image by M McBey)   Details   DMCA

At 8:15 on a still cool autumn morning on August 6, 1945, an American B-29 Superfortress airplane, the Enola Gay, flying at an altitude of 31,000 feet, dropped, by parachute, (because it had only 45 seconds to get clear of the subsequent explosion), a Little Boy atom bomb over the city of Hiroshima.

The bomb exploded at an altitude of 2,000 feet, destroying about 70% of the city.

The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack on May 7, 2021 affected many cities in fourteen states along the East Coast -- including Washington, D.C. -- by disrupting a major source of fuel for gas stations and airports.

Is this how wars might be fought in the future?

No major country wants to start a nuclear war. Cities would be destroyed and millions upon millions of people would be killed. The first country to launch a missile with a nuclear warhead would receive instant retaliation as every major superpower now possesses an arsenal of nuclear weapons.

Infrastructure cyberattacks can crush the economy of a country and bring commerce and transportation to a sudden halt, all without destroying cities and killing millions of people, and -- unlike the trajectory of a missile that can be tracked by satellites to the country of origin -- the cyberattackers can hide their tracks without fear of instant retaliation.

Was what happened at Colonial Pipeline a dry run for the future?

According to James Chappell, co-founder of Digital Shadows, a London-based cyber-security firm:

The Colonial Pipeline attack was helped by the coronavirus pandemic, with more engineers remotely accessing control systems for the pipeline from home.

And in an article in Politico:

The incident at Colonial underscores how cyberattacks can disrupt the nation's critical infrastructure even without directly corrupting that equipment. Infrastructure operators that suffer computer intrusions often shut down certain functions or facilities to prevent the problem from spreading further. In this way, a seemingly minor breach of a payroll or email system can cause cascading effects that prompt companies to halt production, energy distribution, or other important operations.

While the Colonial Pipeline attack only affected the East Coast of the United States, imagine if a coordinated attack would occur in multiple cities across the entire country affecting everything from cell phone communications, landline telephones, the internet, cable television, hospitals, universities, military bases, the electrical power grid and numerous other government and corporate entities.

The disruption of a country's infrastructure and the economy could be far worse than one city in Japan on August 6,1945, or one city in the United States on September 11, 2001.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jack Lindauer Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jack Lindauer has written for the Los Angeles Daily Journal newspaper. He is a Los Angeles based filmmaker.

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Mass Shootings May Never End

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jack Lindauer

Become a Fan
Author 520647
(Member since Mar 25, 2021), 2 articles, 2 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

With nuclear weapons being so destructive and retaliation being swift, infrastructure cyberattacks may be the new weapon of the future and have a greater impact on the population and economy of a country.

Submitted on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:30:07 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 