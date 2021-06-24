The Problematic Nature of Jewish Tribalism

At a time when Western nations such as Canada, Australia, Germany, and the United States are admitting past crimes to their own native peoples, we see Israel, a nation self-described as holding to Western values, in the full throes of land theft and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians, orchestrated by a well-designed, complicated structure of Apartheid and "basic law" by which the Israeli government formally acts.

Why does Israel get away with it?

But it's not just Israel. For a hundred years before the formation of Israel, Palestinians have struggled against world Judaism, and they still are. One would be naive to say that the Palestinian struggle is only with the state of Israel, or only with Israeli Jews. Israel Jews could never do what they do if it wasn't for the crucial support they get from US Jews.

The argument we make here is clear: Israel could never get away with it's atrocities, in it's official policy of "Settler Colonialism," without the unconditional political, financial, and military support of the US government. In turn, such US support would not exist without the immensely powerful Jewish Lobby in the US. This Lobby support in turn would also not exist if it wasn't for the financial support of the broader US Jewish community. Such a succession of links seriously implicates the broad Jewish community as accomplice and accessory to the crimes of Israel, and in discussions about these issues, journalists would do well to accurately identify the prime instigator; i.e., the broad Jewish community, commonly known as the Jewish Tribe.

The Jewish Lobby consists of the leaders of over 200 Jewish organizations that are dedicated to promoting Jewish political concerns to both the US government and to its people. (The writer will submit a list to anyone interested.) That's just in the US, and if you include similar Jewish organizations in Europe and Israel, the number exceeds 250.

These thousands of Jewish political leaders, which comprise a small percentage of the broader community, are supported through their organizations, and who funds those organizations? Funding levels for these organizations start at millions and go up to about 80 million per year, with endowments often in the hundreds of millions. Who finances them? It is the contention of this writer that the broad Jewish community does. And there's no need to separate Israeli supporters from other Jews in this respect. The Tribe is many thousands of years old, and it survived only because of the extreme devotion and loyalty of its constituents. In fact, most Jews would acknowledge such cohesiveness with much pride. Inter Tribal bonds are so great that it's likely a sizable portion of US Jews feel more affinity for a fellow Tribal member in a foreign country than they feel towards their own non-Jewish neighbor in the US.

We must then conclude that the only rational explanation for the billion dollar funding level of these couple hundred Jewish organizations must come from the Jewish community. Who else?

The deeply ingrained belief within Jews that Gentiles will rise at any moment and exterminate them is part of that glue. Jews are very public about this conviction, and apart from the more recent Holocaust, the validity of such a conviction is based on well documented incidents, most notably back in the Crusades, when Christians, riding an insane antipathy for the "other," massacred Jews along the Rhine, and again in the late 19 th Century in Russia when Jews were falsely blamed for the assassination of Tsar Alexander II. How valid such convictions are now in modern times are unknown, but there can be no stronger and lasting incentive to huddle together than to see yourself as a small group against the rest of humanity who wants to exterminate you. No matter what political or moral differences Jews might experience among themselves, all pale in comparison to this existential threat. Thus, the leaders of the Jewish Lobby understandably say to their Jewish brethren, "Look, you need us to protect us all from imminent extermination if we don't maintain constant political and social pressure. Never again."

This is what the Palestinians were always up against, and they never had a chance. It's not well publicized that, in the middle 1800's attempt to solve the "Jewish Problem," Jews never presented a valid legal or moral justification for their plan, which over decades eventually became crystal clear: to take all the land of Eretz Yisrael for their Jewish State and to eliminate/exterminate as many non-Jews as necessary for that purpose. By the early 1900's, this scheme was widely acknowledged by some of the most well-known Jewish leaders. David Ben-Gurion, the Father of Israel and Israel's first Prime Minister, makes such a scheme clear in a letter he wrote to his son Amos in 1937, ten years before the Nakba.

The Jews never did present such a justification to claim all of Palestine for Israel because there wasn't any, and there still isn't any. They did it because they could do it, given enough time, in the same way other colonizing nations back then carried out their racist political aspirations.

The reader should study the map of Palestine just after the Nakba, when 750,000 Palestinians were forced out of their homes and villages by Jews - Jews who were not yet Israelis. There are maps available showing the hundreds of Palestinian villages that were evacuated, and they dot all over the map of present day Israel. Such a thorough crime against humanity suggests the worse demented human behavior, and such events have been repeated by Israel through the decades, up to the latest shocking spectacle of the 11-day May 2021 bombing by Jews in Gaza against people who resisted their illegal occupation. Importantly, the Jews created Israel, not the other way around.

During WWII, when Germany occupied France, much of the world supported the French Resistance in their use of violence against the illegal occupation. International Law has declared Israel's occupation of the Occupied Territories illegal, which means a state of armed conflict in which the victims have the legal right to use violence against the occupiers. That means the Palestinians are within their legal right to use violence against the Israeli Defense Forces, the Israeli Occupation Forces, and any other official armed wing of the Israeli government. That also means that any retaliation by Israel against Palestinians for such violent resistance is merely more of the same illegal violent activity at the root of the occupation. Thus, Israel does not have the legal right for its forces to defend themselves. It does not have the legal right to bomb the midst of Palestinian civil society. The only legal right Israel has here is to end the occupation. The nauseous trope by Jews, "Israel has the right to defend itself," is not supported by International Law. When the Prime Minister of Israel declares it, he speaks as a war criminal.

Many Jews claim that any generalizations about Jews as a group are invalid, claiming that Jews are not a 100% monolithic block and that many Jews oppose the atrocities of Israel, specifically denying that there could be any sort of communal attitude regarding any kind of politics. Really? There's never 100% agreement in any group, but how much agreement do we need to characterize that group by a descriptive summation? Is 80% enough? How about 40%? It depends on circumstances, but to be clear, such rough estimates fortify the kinds of generalizations we make all the time.

For instance, when I say in a discussion on Global Warming, "Polar bears are dying in the North," few people would object by claiming, "That's not true, 100% of the polar bears aren't dying." If someone did make such a statement, others would begin to question the motives of the speaker. Why would someone want to cancel a statement that adds so much relevant information to the discussion of Global Warming, despite it not being 100% correct? Or if I say, "The US commits war crimes," few would object by saying that not all US politicians and citizens support such action by their government. And if I say, "Jews are compassionate people," few Jews would object on the grounds that not all Jews are compassionate. Finally, I might say, "Republicans favor the rich." To object on the basis of the "100% rule" can clearly be seen as a political attempt to re-direct the discussion to where the objector wants it to go and to sabotage meaningful discussion. There are countless examples in public discourse that make generalizations about groups, and many times, these generalizations contain much truth and add relevant facts to the discussion.

Why do Jews object to a generalization about themselves? There's incentive for that when such generalization makes known an unfavorable and prevalent behavior within their community. In the case of Israel, the incentive is obvious. But to more fully answer this and similar questions, we need to be aware of the facts of the Jewish experience in a society of largely non-Jews. I'm not Jewish, and so can write only from the experience of having Jewish relatives and friends. There's no way to decisively judge the relative importance of personal experience, and so I offer my observations here with that in mind. I encourage other views in the Comments section.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).