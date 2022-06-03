The Possibility of a Humongous Con

I am a rank amateur. I have no background in foreign or domestic affairs. I do admire Noam Chomsky and Chris Hedges, but I also like to watch the evening news. Something has been eating at me. A nagging kind of feeling that maybe there is a humongous con or deception being played on the folks here at OEN and elsewhere that are apologizing for Vladimir Putin and his destruction of Ukraine.



It is abundantly clear that many feel the reason Putin has made war in Ukraine is because of the threat posed by Ukraine joining NATO and the Nazi threat in the Donbas. Which may be true. But, what if he is even smarter than many think he is? What if he knew that a bunch of Lefties, looking for some juicy stuff to bash their country with, could be reeled in like wide-eyed, eager fish, all gleefully jumping on the "Poor Putin, He Ain't So Bad" train... just like a bunch of other fish on the Right?



What if he knew that if one wanted to rule the world all you had to do was pretend your feelings were hurt because folks were throwing a NATO party in your backyard and feign Nazi phobia, then make war in Ukraine and sit back and wait for the elections in America and watch them in the Left and them in the Right that think you're pretty cool vote for Donald Trump or his twin. Hell, what a bargain that would be. No world war. Relatively inexpensive. Damn good deal I would say.



