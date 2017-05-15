Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Politics of Retribution: Charters Spend Millions Avoiding Accountability

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 503224
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

"A plan for ensuring best and fair practices for charter operators, including results that indicate positive impacts on the achievement gap, inclusion of all students, fair labor practices, and parent engagement practices. "

-Steve Zimmer, 11/13/12

- Advertisement -


(Image by stevezimmerforschoolboard.com/)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Betsy Devos, Eli Broad, and Michael Bloomberghave spent millions of dollars pushing to privatize our public schools with disastrous effectsfor school districts like the LAUSD. Much of this spending is not used to benefit students in any way, but to influence elections. This spending has swelled to the point where once again Los Angeles has broken the record for "the priciest school-board race in U.S. history."


Fueling much of this spending is a desire to eliminate the threat of any board member who dares to seek accountability for these privately run institutions. Two years ago the target was Bennett Kayser, who had a reputation for being a tough critic of the charters. In a campaign that included unproven allegations of racismand mocked his diagnosis with Parkinson's, they unseated the only LAUSD board member who was a guaranteed vote against unregulated charter expansion.


Steve Zimmerhas taken a more balanced approach towards the charter industry, but that has not stopped him from being attacked. While he admits to voting for more charter approvals than almost any other school board member in the county, he also attempted to make sure that charters are accountable to both the students and the taxpayer. This includes Zimmer's drawing attention to the fact that Granada Hills Charter High School is not serving a proportional number of students with special needs during their renewal hearing. In 2012, he introduced a resolution simply asking "charter operators to voluntarily delay requesting action on new charter applications until the Board has heard the Superintendent's recommendations and is able to set a timetable for the implementation of changes to better serve all children and families." After hearing speakers that included representatives from the California Charter School Association (CCSA) and Magnolia Science Academy 3, the board rejected this proposal. Kayser was the only other "yes" vote.

- Advertisement -

Instead of taking even minimal steps toward accountability, the CCSA and their allies have spent millions trying to replace Zimmer with Nick Melvoin. Ignoring the problems of charters cherry-picking their students, disrupting district schools, and using public funds for their own personal gain,Melvoin worships at Betsy DeVos' altar of imagined school-choice, even if it results in a system of separate and unequal education. In Melvoin's vision of education, even the most basic attempts at accountability are seen as an impediment to "market share" and are fought at all costs.


Any airline passenger can testify how well deregulation works for the consumer as companies rake in massive profits at the expense of comfort. The consumers in our education system are our students and they stand to lose more than legroom. Parents who send their children to charters deserve to know that the promises made about academic superiority are nothing more than marketing gimmicks. Students in public schools deserve to have a school board that represents their interests. None of this is possible if privatizers like Melvoin are allowed to take control of the LAUSD.

____________________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent and special-education advocate and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 school board race. He was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com.
- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.changethelausd.com/

As a father of five, I have personally seen what happens when the LAUSD's massive bureaucracy stands in the way of our students. In my case, the district made me fight for the services that my daughters' teachers agreed they required. I knew (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Buck Stops Where?

Who Harvested the Conservative Brain?

Battle Scarred Schools

Outfoxed

Charter Schools: Looting Public Schools and Milking Taxpayers

Moving Past 100 Days: The Lies Continue

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 