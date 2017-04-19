Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Stacking the Deck?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 4/19/17

Author 503224
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

"Moreover, 'lower achieving students' is not a protected class."

- Brian Bauer, GHCHS

- Advertisement -


(Image by Carl Petersen)   Permission   Details   DMCA
This week, Granada Hills Charter High School (GHCHS) will attempt to win its sixth national Academic Decathlon championship in seven years. If this were a high school sports team instead of an academic one, the improbability of this accomplishment would probably be more of a focus but instead, it is blindly celebrated. No one seems to ask how it possible for a school that is supposed to draw from surrounding neighborhoods to consistently dominate a competition in a way that can only be compared to the winning streaks of the Harlem Globetrotters or the USA's Olympic basketball Dream Teams. There is no doubt that members of Granada's team work hard to achieve their success, but does the demographic makeup of this school give their team an unfair advantage?

The population that GHCHS' Academic Decathlon draws from has a higher percentage of students classified as "Gifted and Talented" than any other neighborhood school in either its geographic region or in a group of schools the District considers to be comparable. While students with this designation in the 2012-13 school year represented 5% to 20% of the population in nearby resident schools, they represented a staggering 43% of GHCHS' student body. The median was 25% for comparable schools.

Students at GHCHS were also less likely to be classified as needing special education services. In nearby resident schools, 13% to 16% of the students needed these services but only 6% of Granada's students received them. The median was 11% for comparable schools and El Camino Real Charter High School was the only neighborhood school with a lower percentage at 5%.

- Advertisement -

The three large LAUSD conversion charters, GHCHS, El Camino and Palisades Charter High tied for the neighborhood schools with the lowest percentage of English learners at 3% each. The median for both nearby and comparison schools was 11%. At Cesar E. Chavez Learning Academies, these students represented 19% of the population.

Since GHCHS enrollment procedures include requirements to discourage harder to educate students from enrolling, it is not surprising that the population at GHCHS is skewed towards Gifted and Talented. Executive Director Brian Bauer denies that birth certificates, report cards, 504 plans, and IEPs are "required for enrollment", but they are clearly listed as "mandatory documents" on paperwork that is provided to prospective parents. According to Bauer, parents should read between the lines to determine that this "enrollment document implies(emphasis mine) that there is a means of enrolling" even if these documents cannot be submitted. Curiously, he even states that "there is no 'pre-enrollment' process; there is simply a single enrollment process" when the enrollment sheet clearly directs parents and guardians to a web page that has the heading "Pre-Enrollment for Incoming Students".

GHCHS operates under a charter that states that it "shall not request or require submission of a student's IEP, 504 Plan, or any other record or related information prior to admission, participation in any admissions or attendance lottery, or pre-enrollment event or process, or as a condition of admission or enrollment." This is included to prevent the appearance of discrimination against those with special education needs. By flagrantly ignoring this requirement, the school sends the message that some students are not welcome which changes the makeup of its student population. Not only is this unfair to its competitors in the Academic Decathlon, it skews any comparisons made to public schools which serve ALL students.


(Image by LAUSD)   Permission   Details   DMCA
click here

____________________________________________

Carl Petersen is a parent and special education advocate and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. He was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." His past blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.changethelausd.com/

As a father of five, I have personally seen what happens when the LAUSD's massive bureaucracy stands in the way of our students. In my case, the district made me fight for the services that my daughters' teachers agreed they required. I knew (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Buck Stops Where?

Who Harvested the Conservative Brain?

Battle Scarred Schools

Outfoxed

Charter Schools: Looting Public Schools and Milking Taxpayers

Character Assassination in the First Degree

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 