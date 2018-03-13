- Advertisement -

The delicious Orange Julius is a treat that tastes like a liquid creamsicle. When we went into Manhattan or Coney Island we would always get them from one of the little kiosks filled with multitudes of fresh oranges. The brand is nearly a century old, and was the official drink of the 1964 New York State World's Fair. Nowadays it's owned by Dairy Queen.

The pitchfork-wielding devil logo with the "A Devilish Good Drink" slogan thankfully fell out of favor in the 1970s, but the spectacular flavor remained.

The delectable ambrosia is a mixture of ice, orange juice, sweetener, milk, powdered egg whites and vanilla flavoring.





I haven't had one in decades, but my taste buds remembered the deliciousness, so I decided to try to invent a version that would fit my current dietary preferences: organic, dairy-free, egg-free, with no added sweetener. I'm happy to say I nailed it on my first try, and have been happily fine-tuning it every morning since.

2 large/4 small organic tangerines, mandarins, oranges, etc. A handful of organic raw cashews 2-3 Tbs nut milk, preferably frozen in cubes (coconut, almond, hemp, etc) Optional flavoring: a drop or two of edible ginger essential oil and/or a small splash of vanilla. Note: If your fruit has seeds, you may want to remove them, although this is not always necessary with a high speed blender. I use a Blendtec, and I have been using the mandarin oranges without seeds. All proportions can be adjusted to taste, and you are guaranteed to enjoy finetuning!





Blend in a high speed blender and serve...what a way to start a day, yummy!

