Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

What the Health? What You Don't Know About Big Pharma & the Standard American Diet Can Kill You

opednews.com

The documentary, "What the Health" is a documentary that is likely to change your perspective on almost every aspect of the American food industry.


What the Health
(Image by What the Health)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Tench Phillips, co-owner of the NARO Cinema in Norfolk, VA, where I saw the documentary recently, notes in his VEER magazine article that Cowpocalypse filmmakers, "Kip Anderson and Keegan Kuhn, have just completed their new film, What The Health. It explores personal health, the health industry, pharmaceuticals, and government collusion within the food industry. It's a film about the power of special interest groups to drive unhealthy consumer spending habits. It's about environmental racism and the impact of animal agriculture on community health in rural areas. And it's about why you need to rethink for yourself everything you've ever been told about the relationship between business and food."


Kip Anderson and Keegan Kuhn
(Image by What the Health)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Phillips notes that the NARO has shown similar documentaries including Eating You Alive, Forks and Knives, Plant Pure Nation, Supersize Me, Fed Up, and Food, Inc., and that "the consistent message of all these films is that Americans are being led down the road to ruin by the food industry through their mass marketing and their engineering of foods to make them addictive."


What the Health
(Image by What the Health)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Critical Care Physician, Dr. Milton Mills, calls the U.S. Dietary Guidelines "a fundamental form of institutionalized racism," noting that 73% of Americans are lactose intolerant. This includes "up to 95 percent of adult Asians, 74 percent of Native Americans, 70 percent of African Americans, and 53 percent of Mexican Americans." He also noted the connection between dairy consumption and MS and type 2 diabetes.

The Standard American Diet is indeed SAD to behold. And what are the results? America's leading causes of death include heart disease and cancer. Fifty percent of our population is diabetic or pre-diabetic. What are we doing wrong? What if there was a way that individuals could have more control over their health? This documentary says they can.

"There are two kinds of cardiologists: vegans and those who haven't read the data."

-Dr. Kim Williams, President of the American College of Cardiology

Oddly enough, the current trends toward exclusive or absent health insurance options are likely to result in quests toward healthier eating. I became vegetarian during a several-decades-long period when I had no health insurance. Partly inspired by a desperate need to stay healthy, I went into a John Robbins lecture in 1990 as a meat-eater, and came out a vegetarian. It's the best thing I have done to enhance my health, and it's nice to know that my personal choice is also the best choice for the survival of our planet.

And according to "What the Health," people with debilitating health issues, including heart disease, diabetes and cancer, have regained their health in a short time just by changing their diets. Several people in this movie experienced what they considered to be miraculous results after just two weeks on a plant-strong diet.


What the Health
(Image by What the Health)   Permission   Details   DMCA

On the drive home from seeing What the Health I called my friend Cara to tell her about it. She didn't say too much but she called me a couple of days later to tell me that she had watched it online - as well as Forks over Knives" and asked, "What am I going to do for lunches, now?" Yep, another convert.

Luckily, I had an answer, I had just discovered Veestro, a "healthy, heat-and-eat meals for busy people" -- plant-based, organic, preservative-free meals. They offered me a few samples and I was so impressed with them that I ordered a full box of meals. I'm on a budget, and at up to $11 per meal, they can feel pricey, but they come out on top in my casual cost analysis. Considering the cost of either eating out or shopping for and preparing a lunch to bring to work, or even the cost of obtaining take-out, the Veestro meals compare pretty well -- especially with their regularly-offered coupons for up to 20% off. (Keep reading, OpEdNews readers get a special offer below.)

Of course, the hidden costs involved with poor eating habits are a factor, too. Even those of us who know better, often slip off the path due to conflicts of time or convenience. Veestro offers a solution to both of those issues.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

View Ratings | Rate It

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

dale ruff

I want to thank the author for this excellent introduction to vegan diet. I have been a vegetarian for 50 years, a vegan for 15. And despite having a low level of cancer (80% of men my age have cancer), I have not been sick for even one day in the last 15 years. When I worked till 74 the younger workers were contantly getting sick; I did not. And I thank my vegan diet for keeping me robustly healthy.


My PSA score has fallen from a low .7 to .477 based on my vegan diet and apricot seeds (and mitoq). My self-medication is reducing my score each time.


At 76, I am physically active. Today I mowed the law with a hand mower, trimmed the hedges and did other demanding work in 100 degree heat.


I have switched to a more raw diet (now about 60%) to tlry to eliinate the cancer, which likely was caused by my vegetarian days of eating a lot of dairy which is cancer causing, according to the larget diet study in the world, the China Study.


One new think I learned (my daughter is studyig to be a holistic nugtritionist) is that cooking food over 250 degrees, and especially potatoes such as chips and Freddom Fries, creates a carciogenic substance.


cancer. gov reports: "Studies in rodent models have found that acrylamide exposure poses a risk for several types of cancer (11, 12, 13). However, the evidence from human studies is still incomplete. The National Toxicology Program and the International Agency for Research on Cancer consider acrylamide to be a "probable human carcinogen," based on studies in laboratory animals given acrylamide in drinking water."


I have, as a result of learning this, stop toasting, baking, fryig, or roasting food. No more roasted pistachios or grilled potatoes. I now steam or boil, and it's just as tasty but at the lower temperature, o acrylamide is formed. I will continue testing to see if this helps reduce my PSA.


I have also stopped drinking fruit juice, since sugar feeds cancer. Most juices are just a form of sugar water, so I only drink kombucha, which has very little suger and much that is good for us.


At 76, with a cancer that is most common at my age (due to pollution, diet, etc), I am obscenely healthy. I rise at 5 am every morning ready to live life to the fullest.


One of the greatest benefits of my vegan diet is (and some will argue with this but screw you1) that my mind has never been more clear or energized. Some rascals even accuse me of being a collective because of my energy level.


Thank you Meryl, for our article. I always feel a special bond with other vegans and vegetarians for not only are we being kind to our bodies but to Mother Earth and to the innocent animals people sluaghter for the protein the China Study found causes cancer. Since dairly is also carcinogenic, I advice people to go vegan. There is a joyful feeling in being violence free, in the unstuffed lightness of being that an organic plant-based diet brings, and it is good to know we are

treating the enviornment with kindness as well: karma.


I cannot imagine there will ever be a genuine revolution that does not include switching to an organic plant-based diet, which is good for the body, the mind, the spirit, the ecosystem and helps reduce climate change.


I am writing a master essay on the holistic benefits of a plant-based diet but takiing my time because there is nothing more kind, as this article shows, than helping people find good health and the emotional grace of living without violence.


Thank you, Meryl.


Today I had a wonderful salad and steamed quinoi with chard and collards, shitake mushrooms, red peppers, and herbs and spices....and a banana, all organic, of course.


At the heart of our sick civilization: fossil fuels and meat. My essay will connect all the dots and present a vision, starting with what we eat, of a sustainable and violence-free society that since it does ot slaughter animals cannot be seduced into wars based on dehumanizing rhetoric about parasites and vermin, cockroaches, and subhumans. Deep egalitarian compassion is without limits, and that is the foundation of a just and peaceful co-existence. It is up to each of us to stop the violence and destruction in our own lives, and a vegan lifestyle is the essential first step.

Meryl Ann Butler

Thanks so much for your personal story, Dale, and for sharing your additional information! I'm also doing an increasingly raw diet, and that has mostly eliminated my sugar cravings. I'm also fond of green smoothies!


I hope you have a chance to see "What the Health," it may have info in it useful for your project!

Joan Brunwasser

What an interesting article, Meryl Ann! Thanks for the report and the yummy looking meals!


Too often, the challenge of giving up familiar (if unhealthy) food is aggravated by a lack of imagination. Your pix prove that unfamiliar (and healthy) foods can look and taste terrific!


Meryl Ann Butler

Thanks, Joan! I agree that it is often so hard to change a diet, that's why, after sharing the info in the movie, I wanted to offer some solutions to folks like my friend, Cara! ;-)


