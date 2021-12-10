Holiday Terkee & Gravy Recipe: Gluten-free, Lactose-free, Cruelty-free and Yummy



Holiday plate

I'd been searching for a holiday main course that I could put my cranberry sauce on, but all of the prepared veggie turkey substitutes I could find included wheat. So I researched recipes, and found a gluten- and soy-free vegan "turkey" recipe from Vegan Aloha Kitchen that I adjusted. She used rice papers to mold hers into a turkey shape, complete with popsicle stick drumstick "bones"! But since I wasn't trying to convince any carnivores, I simplified mine. I made this for Thanksgiving, and it was so good that I'm planning to make it again for the winter holidays.

She used dried sage and thyme, but I prefer using fresh organic herbs. I used dairy butter rather than vegan butter, mostly because they were out of stock at my local store, so mine is only 98% vegan, but that's easily fixed for purists.

I improvised my own gravy, and due to careful menu planning, I had leftover sides to add to my plate.

Vegan Aloha Kitchen's recipe video is "Best Vegan Turkey (Soy and Gluten free)/ Vegetarian Turkey / How to Host a Vegan Holiday Dinner" and she offers ideas for desserts too! After I made my terkee, I noticed in her video she shows a bottle of Wright's Liquid Smoke with her other ingredients, but it is never mentioned again--still, I might try adding some next time!

Here's my recipe, which I halved and adjusted based on the inspiration recipe, and it made two good-sized servings. You can double this or multiply it by a lot more, probably, but my main interest was have something to put the cranberry sauce on!

My expectations weren't high, but it turned out so good that it'll be a staple for me, now!

Jackfruit Terkee

Prep time 10 minutes, (a little more if you include looking for the Corningware pan I haven't used since last year)

Cooking time 20 minutes

One can Native Forest Organic Young Jackfruit



Native Forest Organic Young Jackfruit

For marinade:

1/2 teaspoon of bouillon (I used Better Than Bouillon)

1/4 c. organic butter (dairy or vegan, as preferred)

Salt and pepper as desired

