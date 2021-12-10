 
 
Life Arts    H3'ed 12/10/21

Holiday Terkee & Gravy Recipe: Gluten-free, Lactose-free, Cruelty-free and Yummy

By Meryl Ann Butler
Holiday plate
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)

I'd been searching for a holiday main course that I could put my cranberry sauce on, but all of the prepared veggie turkey substitutes I could find included wheat. So I researched recipes, and found a gluten- and soy-free vegan "turkey" recipe from Vegan Aloha Kitchen that I adjusted. She used rice papers to mold hers into a turkey shape, complete with popsicle stick drumstick "bones"! But since I wasn't trying to convince any carnivores, I simplified mine. I made this for Thanksgiving, and it was so good that I'm planning to make it again for the winter holidays.

She used dried sage and thyme, but I prefer using fresh organic herbs. I used dairy butter rather than vegan butter, mostly because they were out of stock at my local store, so mine is only 98% vegan, but that's easily fixed for purists.

I improvised my own gravy, and due to careful menu planning, I had leftover sides to add to my plate.

Vegan Aloha Kitchen's recipe video is "Best Vegan Turkey (Soy and Gluten free)/ Vegetarian Turkey / How to Host a Vegan Holiday Dinner" and she offers ideas for desserts too! After I made my terkee, I noticed in her video she shows a bottle of Wright's Liquid Smoke with her other ingredients, but it is never mentioned again--still, I might try adding some next time!

Here's my recipe, which I halved and adjusted based on the inspiration recipe, and it made two good-sized servings. You can double this or multiply it by a lot more, probably, but my main interest was have something to put the cranberry sauce on!

My expectations weren't high, but it turned out so good that it'll be a staple for me, now!

Jackfruit Terkee

Prep time 10 minutes, (a little more if you include looking for the Corningware pan I haven't used since last year)

Cooking time 20 minutes

One can Native Forest Organic Young Jackfruit

Native Forest Organic Young Jackfruit
For marinade:

1/2 teaspoon of bouillon (I used Better Than Bouillon)

1/4 c. organic butter (dairy or vegan, as preferred)

Salt and pepper as desired

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004.
 

