The Normals vs. Conspiracy Theorists

In the wake of the recent mass shootings; and after the FBI concluded that conspiracy theories could fuel terror attacks; and after the major media and politicians hoisted the notion that free speech should be further eroded, in order to protect the citizenry; the obvious choice for persons who want to avoid blame for violence is: REMAIN NORMAL.

Eyes straight ahead. Don't think. Obey official orders. Maintain a pleasant outward appearance. Don't question authority. If you accidentally encounter information that points to crimes committed by those in power, don't bother trying to figure out where on the political spectrum they reside. Instead, move along, forget what you experienced, keep your mouth shut. Play dumb. Better yet, become dumb.

Here's an instructive and astonishing example, if you consider the implications.

Fake evidence used in the Oklahoma Bombing.

How official "science" was deployed to advance a political agenda.

On April 19, 1995, one-third of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City blew up, killing 169 people and wounding 680 others.

Three men were arrested and convicted: Tim McVeigh, Terry Nichols, and Michael Fortier. McVeigh was put to death on June 11, 2001, Nichols is currently serving multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole, and Fortier was sentenced to 12 years (he served that term and was released).

The official narrative of the bombing stated: A Ryder truck parked at the curb outside the Murrah Building contained barrels of ammonium nitrate plus fuel oil (ANFO bombs), and their coordinated explosion occurred shortly after 9AM on the morning of April 19th.

In addition to the deaths and the woundings, the explosion impacted 324 buildings and 86 cars in the area.

(In My 1995, book, "The Oklahoma City Bombing, the Suppressed Truth," I laid to rest the claim that ANFO bombs could have caused that much damage; and more importantly, I showed that an explosion coming out of a Ryder truck at the curb could not have caused the particular profile of damage sustained by the Murrah Building.)

The vaunted FBI lab decided that, indeed, all the damage and death HAD been caused by ANFO bombs in the Ryder truck.

But two years after the bombing, on March 22, 1997, we had this from CNN: "The Justice Department inspector general's office has determined that the FBI crime laboratory working on the Oklahoma City bombing case made 'scientifically unsound' conclusions that were 'biased in favor of the prosecution,' The Los Angeles Times reported Saturday."

"...[FBI] supervisors approved lab reports that they 'cannot support' and...FBI lab officials may have erred about the size of the blast, the amount of explosives involved and the type of explosives used in the bombing[!]."

"...harshest criticism was of David Williams, a supervisory agent in the [FBI] explosives unit, the paper [LA Times] said. Those flaws reportedly include the basis of his determination that the main charge of the explosion was ammonium nitrate. The inspector general called such a determination 'inappropriate,' the Times said."

