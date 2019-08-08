 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/8/19

The Normals vs. Conspiracy Theorists

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 91595
Jon Rappoport
From No More Fake News

Murrah Building -- Aerial.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
In the wake of the recent mass shootings; and after the FBI concluded that conspiracy theories could fuel terror attacks; and after the major media and politicians hoisted the notion that free speech should be further eroded, in order to protect the citizenry; the obvious choice for persons who want to avoid blame for violence is: REMAIN NORMAL.

Eyes straight ahead. Don't think. Obey official orders. Maintain a pleasant outward appearance. Don't question authority. If you accidentally encounter information that points to crimes committed by those in power, don't bother trying to figure out where on the political spectrum they reside. Instead, move along, forget what you experienced, keep your mouth shut. Play dumb. Better yet, become dumb.

Here's an instructive and astonishing example, if you consider the implications.

Fake evidence used in the Oklahoma Bombing.

How official "science" was deployed to advance a political agenda.

On April 19, 1995, one-third of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City blew up, killing 169 people and wounding 680 others.

Three men were arrested and convicted: Tim McVeigh, Terry Nichols, and Michael Fortier. McVeigh was put to death on June 11, 2001, Nichols is currently serving multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole, and Fortier was sentenced to 12 years (he served that term and was released).

The official narrative of the bombing stated: A Ryder truck parked at the curb outside the Murrah Building contained barrels of ammonium nitrate plus fuel oil (ANFO bombs), and their coordinated explosion occurred shortly after 9AM on the morning of April 19th.

In addition to the deaths and the woundings, the explosion impacted 324 buildings and 86 cars in the area.

(In My 1995, book, "The Oklahoma City Bombing, the Suppressed Truth," I laid to rest the claim that ANFO bombs could have caused that much damage; and more importantly, I showed that an explosion coming out of a Ryder truck at the curb could not have caused the particular profile of damage sustained by the Murrah Building.)

The vaunted FBI lab decided that, indeed, all the damage and death HAD been caused by ANFO bombs in the Ryder truck.

But two years after the bombing, on March 22, 1997, we had this from CNN: "The Justice Department inspector general's office has determined that the FBI crime laboratory working on the Oklahoma City bombing case made 'scientifically unsound' conclusions that were 'biased in favor of the prosecution,' The Los Angeles Times reported Saturday."

"...[FBI] supervisors approved lab reports that they 'cannot support' and...FBI lab officials may have erred about the size of the blast, the amount of explosives involved and the type of explosives used in the bombing[!]."

"...harshest criticism was of David Williams, a supervisory agent in the [FBI] explosives unit, the paper [LA Times] said. Those flaws reportedly include the basis of his determination that the main charge of the explosion was ammonium nitrate. The inspector general called such a determination 'inappropriate,' the Times said."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 72 articles, 121 quicklinks, 2698 comments
A 1948 law, the Smith-Mundt Act, made it illegal to lie to or propagandize the American public. In 2012 Obama nullified that act. and that was the beginning of this deluge of government created false flag attacks . Since 2012 mass shootings have gone from zero to 2 per year to the current 255 per year. This statistic has nothing to do with gun ownership, immigrants, Muslims or belief systems. It has to do with the government's ability to willfully dupe and propagandize the American public. I phoned my reps today and demanded that they pull the fbi into hearings and make them read the Bill of Rights into the Congressional record, so that all Americans can hear it and be made aware of it. Our pathetic education system no longer teaches the constitution, so the majority no longer know what rights they are guaranteed. If the FBI is allowed to prosecute anyone who speaks or writes about government propaganda then this is no longer a free country. And all of us here who value our rights will need to leave asap.

you may want to read this

click here

I posted a quicklink to it but am not certain it will be published. Here is an excerpt:

The new focus on conspiracy theorists appears to fall under the broader category of anti-government extremism. "This is the first FBI product examining the threat from conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists and provides a baseline for future intelligence products," the document states.

In other words, if people believe "conspiracy theories"for instance, the events of 9/11 are misrepresented by the official narrativethey are "extremist" and "not acceptable participants in modern democracies," and should be "prosecuted" as criminals providing "material support" to white supremacist terrorists more dangerous to America than ISIS.

Meanwhile, conspiracy theories pushed by the stateRussia sabotaged the 2016 electionare elevated to unquestionable gospel truth. If you question this fairy tale, you're either a Putin dupe or a believer in bad conspiracy theories, those that expose the crimes of government.

How long before this blog and thousands of others are accused of providing "material support" for terrorists? Because "conspiracy theories" are now a national security threat, should I expect to be interviewed by the FBI, surveilled (more than usual), and possibly put in "protective custody" or sent to a mental hospital?
It sure looks like things are going that way.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 3:58:04 AM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 52 fans, 58 articles, 112 quicklinks, 4358 comments, 214 diaries
Reply to lila york:

Yes, of course, our FBI "must have" tons of evidence about what really brought down the World Trade Center buildings on 9/11 but, under Director Robert Mueller, they never submitted "the evidence" to the 9/11 Review Commission as mandated by congress - a lawsuit has been filed with a Federal Court.


Lawyers' Committee FBI Lawsuit Press Conference, WA DC 3/25/19 (Condensed Version) Read about the Lawyers' Committee for 911 Inquiry FBI Lawsuit and Grand Jury Petition here lcfor911.org This is a condensed version of the full news ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry) Details DMCA

"Still seeking justice" - New York Area Fire Commissioner Anthony Gioia.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 5:12:53 PM

Author 0
