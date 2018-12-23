The Negative Role of Hollywood

- Advertisement -





In recent news, Hollywood is acting upset at the decision to pull US troops from Syria. Perhaps, instead of US troops, Hollywood should send Chuck Norris, Sally Field and Arnold Schwarzenegger to fight in their place. That would be a battle worthy of media attention!

Although some good movies have been produced by the Hollywood machinery, this should be considered art, and art by definition edifies people but does not control them. The control of people and politics has involved Hollywood producing some movies -- since its inception -- that demonize native Americans, portray peoples from politically unpopular regions as savages, and consistently put down certain groups of religious groups and/or ethnicities and genders. Stereotypes control, they do not edify.

If Hollywood is upset, it might because its hero's might be out of their jobs in the near future. It is not difficult to figure out who controls the media and Hollywood, but it may be difficult for artists to realize that they have a common control group(s) at their origin and that this group wields census as control.

Hollywood 'liberals' who oppose President Trump's move ought to listen to sensible Democrats like Ted Lieu. The Californian Congressman declared: "I don't care who the President is; if @POTUS gets us out of endless wars, I will support that action."

I am old enough to remember when Hollywood was against wars (Vietnam era), now it is paradoxical: Hollywood seems to support wars (Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan) and the expansion of imperial powers in West Asia.

Actresses and Actors prefer to present themselves as decent human beings, but one should not forget that Hollywood cannot release a film -- no matter who it stars -- without approval(s) from certain lobby groups. It has become an integral part of foreign policy and propaganda of the U.S. apparatus since its inception.

The world's citizens should ask how trillions of dollars have been wasted in support of killing people in West Asia to basically achieve nothing except creating destruction and agony for local people. Where is the art, where is the edification?

The international banking system controls the money flow to the arts and to the world at large and it also has control of the bank that has benefited a great deal from wars and sanctions. The recent rising of interest rates has upset many private investors, as has the pulling troops from Syria. What is the retaliation they have, against money-controlling entities that have benefited hugely from sanctions and wars.

Syria, a sovereign nation-state of 20 million, with a secular government that protected its minority population, had become merely a 'stepping stone' on the road to Iraq, Iran, Russia, and possibly China . " One world," as a concept, is naught but imperial domination by a small group of people (who also run Hollywood). They who see the rest of the people of the world as debt slaves and dummies.