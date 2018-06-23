 
 
Life Arts

The Inevitable Failure of the Conservative Blitzkrieg

I grew up in a dysfunctional family. I have a well-tuned instinct for sniffing out a failure in the making. If I examine my need to comment on the state of right-wing politics -- I come to the conclusion that what primarily motivates me is watching the current and approaching train wreck. The Republican Party lost its way many years ago when it chose to fight the culture wars as a cynical way to win elections. The entire focus of this strategy was winning; not being successful. We are currently living in the outcome of this. Trump and the Republicans won but have not one good idea about how to become successful.

Winning and success are not identical twins. The Republicans won enabling and inciting class warfare, white nationalism, xenophobia and fear mongering. What genius Republican strategist determined that the road to success could be paved with issues that alone cannot foster success and cumulatively are ultimately disastrous for society?

Many are making comparisons of the Trump onslaught with Nazi Germany. I believe, even if somewhat hyperbolic, most are accurate. Yet the most relevant comparison for me is the fact that Germany absolutely failed and, although it appeared questionable at times, the outcome was inevitable. Adolf Hitler chose to fight the most horrible culture war of modern times -- the domination and elimination of the Other. Unfortunately for Adolf -- the world was brimming with "The Other." Folks get really pissed off when you start calling them names and messing with their homes and children. Evidently, the Trump Administration and the Republican Party strategists failed to read the "Fall" part of the "Rise and Fall of the Third Reich."

Donald Trump and The Republican Party are rapidly disasembling. There was never any doubt about this. They have no strategy for success. The Third Reich also had no strategy for success. The Nazi Wehrmacht was able to use the blitzkrieg to great effect, as have the Republicans, however they failed to realistically access the reaction of those being blitzkrieged. The most egregious failure of the Conservative strategy is trying to conquer elements of society that refuse to lay down their arms, to surrender to bullying and neglect. The stigma this action and the resultant failure places on their children and grandchildren is not unlike what happened to the children and grandchildren of Nazis. They will carry a burden that is not theirs to carry.

The United States of America is made up of a beautiful plethora of races, languages and creeds. The probability of American becoming "Conservative" is zero. The disservice current Conservatism is doing to its future generations is criminal. It may have won an election but it is losing a prosperous, happy future for its children.

 

Kevin is an artist/writer/carpenter and frustrated songwriter living in Johnson City, Texas.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

