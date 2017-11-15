Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Honest Ads Act: "Fundamental Rights," Real and Imagined

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

From commons.wikimedia.org: Censorship Word Behind The .Do Not. Signs {MID-167075}
Censorship Word Behind The .Do Not. Signs
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Wikipedia defines "moral panic" as "a feeling of fear spread among a large number of people that some evil threatens the well-being of society" and notes that A Dictionary of Sociology attributes the cultivation of moral panics to "moral entrepreneurs and the mass media."

We're well into the second year of a moral panic drummed up by Democrats and "Never Trump" Republicans for the purpose of nullifying the outcome of the 2016 presidential election -- removing US president Donald Trump from office, or making him a four-year de facto lame duck -- by blaming his upset victory on "Russian meddling."

But moral panics have multiple uses. As former Obama White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel once said, "[y]ou never let a serious crisis go to waste. ... it's an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before." This is as true of an artificial crisis as of a real one. Perhaps even more so, since real crises need to be dealt with, not just manufactured and hyped.

Karen Hobert Flynn of The Daily Beast reports that US Senators John McCain (R-AZ), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Mark Warner (D-VA) are pushing something called "The Honest Ads Act." The prospective law would burden web sites and social media networks with unconstitutional identity disclosure and disclaimer requirements like those currently covering political ads on radio and television.

- Advertisement -

Their excuse? Moral panic. "The Russians" pushed some cheesy political memes over social media last year. Obviously, "Hillary vs. Jesus" is what swung the election. And, Hobert asserts, Americans have a " fundamental right to know who is trying to influence our votes and our views on public policy."

Well, no. Americans -- and Russians -- have a fundamental right to say what they want to say, with or without their names attached to it.

"Who the Author of this Production is," reads an old political pamphlet, "is wholly unnecessary to the Public, as the Object for Attention is the Doctrine itself, not the Man."

- Advertisement -

That old pamphlet is Common Sense, the manifesto of the American Revolution. We know its author's name -- Thomas Paine -- now, but its first readers didn't. From Cato's Letters to The Federalist Papers, anonymous and pseudonymous political speech defined early American free speech in ideology and in practice.

There's a right to speak. There's a right to listen or not listen to what someone says. There's a right to ask who's saying it, and to condition one's belief or non-belief on the answer. But that answer may be "none of your business," and there's no right to forcibly dictate otherwise.

Don't let demagogues like McCain, Klobuchar, and Warner exploit the current moral panic to manufacture fake new rights at the expense of old real ones.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

US Foreign Military Bases Aren't "Defense"

If You've Got Nothing to Hide, You've Got Nothing to Fear, JFK Assassination Edition

Election 2016: The Banality of Evil on Steroids

Snowden and Media Friends: L'etat, C'est Nous

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 