 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H4'ed 9/7/19

The Different Charisma Styles of Pope Francis and President Trump

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 38575
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Pope Francis among the people at St. Peter%27s Square - 12 May 2013.
Pope Francis among the people at St. Peter%27s Square - 12 May 2013.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) September 7, 2019: In my recent OEN review essay "Here's How to Understand Trump and His Supporters" (dated September 4, 2019), I discussed how to understand Trump's charisma with his most ardent supporters using Olivia Fox Cabane's perceptive account of four charisma styles in her 2012 book The Charisma Myth: How Anyone Can Master the Art and Science of Personal Magnetism (Portfolio/ Penguin, pages 98-114). In terms of the four charisma styles that she operationally defines and explains, I categorized Trump's charisma style with his most ardent supporters as what she terms authority charisma (pages 104-107).

https://www.opednews.com/articles/Here-s-How-to-Understand-T-by-Thomas-Farrell-Charisma_Hitler_Mussolini_Stalin-190904-485.html

Briefly, Cabane says, "Authority charisma is primarily based on a perception of power: the belief that this person has the power to affect our world" (page 104).

In terms of the four charisma styles that Cabane operationally defines and explains, I would categorize Pope Francis' charisma style as what she terms kindness charisma (pages 102-104). Cabane says, "Kindness charisma is primarily based on warmth. It connects with people's hearts, and makes them feel welcomed, cherished, embraced, and, most of all, completely accepted" (page 103).

Now, at the present time, Pope Francis is on a six-day visit to Africa, with scheduled stops in Mozambique, Madagascar, and Mauritius. In the terminology that Cabane uses, his visits are designed to generate emotional contagion just as Trump's political rallies are designed to generate emotional contagion (pages 145-146; but also see 146-164). Ah, but what a difference in charisma style, eh?

Cabane says, "Behavioral scientists define this [emotional contagion] as 'the process by which the emotions expressed by one individual are "caught" by another.' Charismatic people are known to be more 'contagious'; they have a strong ability to transmit emotions to others" (page 145).

Cabane also says, "This ripple effect is due to the mirror neurons in out brain, whose job it is to replicate or mirror in our own mind the emotions we observe in someone else. When we detect someone else's emotions through their behaviors or facial expressions, our mirror neurons reproduce these emotions. . . . Emotional contagion 'triggers arousal in others, in a sort of chain reaction'" (page 145).

Now, aboard the papal plane on the flight from Rome to Maputo, Mozambique, on September 4, 2019, Pope Francis interacted with the 70 or so journalists aboard who are assigned to cover his trip. The French Catholic journalist Nicolas Seneze, a journalist for the French Catholic daily newspaper, La Croix, presented the pope with a copy of his new book, Comment L'Amerique veut changer de Pape (How America Wants to Change the Pope) about American Catholic traditionalists.

Now, I recently used terminology that I borrowed from the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and cultural historian Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955) in his 1977 book Interfaces of the Word: Studies in the Evolution of Consciousness and Culture (Cornell University Press, pages 305-341) in my OEN commentary "Pope Francis = 'Open Closure'; But Catholic Traditionalists = Closed-Systems Thought" (dated August 30, 2019):

https://www.opednews.com/articles/Pope-Francis--Open-Closu-by-Thomas-Farrell-Catholic_Catholic-Church_Catholicism-Vatican-Pope_Pope-Francis-190830-788.html

In any event, Pope Francis thanked the journalist for the book. He said that he had read an article about it in the Rome daily newspaper Il Messaggero and had tried to get a copy of it, but it was not yet available. Pope Francis made international news by telling the journalist that he is "'honored that the Americans attack me'" (quoted in Gerard O'Connell's report in the Jesuit-sponsored magazine America (dated September 4, 2019):

https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2019/09/04/pope-francis-journalist-i-am-honored-americans-attack-me

Can you imagine President Trump ever saying that he is honored that someone is attacking him? Ah, what a difference in charisma style, eh?

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Matthew Fox's Critique of the Roman Catholic Church

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 