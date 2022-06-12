 
 
The Dems are going to get hammered in this years congressional elections over high food and fuel costs blaming Biden

'I understand': Biden administration tries empathizing with Americans over high inflation CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports on the Biden administration's response to record inflation and how the rising costs of living could ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)   Details   DMCA

President Biden recently talking about high costs of food and fuel and high inflation

The Democrats are going to get hammered in this Novembers Congressional elections. Even more than usual when the party in the White House loses seats and possibly the majorities in the House and the Senate in these off year elections.

Biden and his inept gang of neo cons and responsibility to protect liberals are so out of touch domestically and internationally the day of reckoning-possibly election day in November-may be at hand.

Domestically Dems and Repubs are at each others' throats over guns and abortion yet inflation with its high food and fuel costs seem to be the critical concerns of most people. And where is Biden? Feeding the political frenzy blaming the Repubs resistance to gun control laws for the recent massacres at a Texas elementary school and a shopping mall outside Buffalo plus him telling people to get out and vote in November and throw Repubs out of office. Way to go Mr. President in failing to recognize and address the primary economic concerns of the American people, Dems and Repubs alike.

As for those economic concerns all the Prez can do is blame Russia. Are the people buying that excuse? I don't think so. They may have bought into the Russo phobia of Putin being evil and had no business attacking Ukraine in February yet he isn't the reason behind the high inflation food and fuel costs.

This country is in trouble. The loudest voices seem to be LGBTQ obsessed Dems and MAGA followers of Trump. Yet most people follow neither of those two extremes. Most people are so confused with all the cacophony being raised around them the direction we need to take-the correct one-is unable to be found. It's like stumbling around in the dark.

It's not that we don't have the smarts or those traditionally able to articulate to the people so they'd understand how and which way to proceed. Those such people are there alright the college professors, doctors and lawyers et al. But in America they've become an integral part of the system most people are being oppressed with. These elites have become so compromised with their government funded research grants, triple digit incomes that pay the mortgage for the big house their families live in they wouldn't speak up for fear of losing it all. So they don't and that's the dilemma.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
