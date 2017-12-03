Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Death Knell of the Government of the United States

United States Bill of Rights
An oligarchy is an authoritarian form of government. Democratic principles and the rights of individuals as articulated in the Bill of Rights cannot endure under that system. No government has ever survived when it acts without the consent of the governed. It results in revolution. always has. always will. As I write this there are revolutions happening in Honduras, Catalonia, Yemen, Libya and Venezuela. Protests fill the streets in every city in France and many in Germany . The people have had enough.

For a single person to control a billion dollars requires that a billion humans starve to death. That is the equation. American billionaires instruct their lackeys in Congress to cut their taxes - or else. And the corrupt, bribed lackeys do it. And steal the funds to pay for it from the poor and the aged. England is now capitalist - but it still has a huge estate tax. And that tax ensures that the people do not starve, and that power - which after all is a function of money - remains with the people.

The Republican tax bill is the death knell of the United States government. It is only a question of time before peaceful protests and carefully written opeds are supplanted by a much more violent response. It was ever so. The oligarchs may retreat to the Caymans or New Zealand or wherever they have set up their safe houses. But that system will be toppled. They have gone too far. They just don't know it yet.

Lila York is a choreographer and activist. Her website is lilayorkdance.com

Since 1992 she has researched and written about corruption on Wall Street and at the Federal Reserve and the corporate takeover of the United States government.

lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 86 fans, 56 articles, 62 quicklinks, 1700 comments


  New Content

military contractors are being told to prepare for domestic deployment inside the United States to prevent cities from being burned to the ground by raging, lunatic mobs. Yes, mass social unrest is in our near future, according to the people who run military contracting operations.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 at 4:23:33 PM

Paul Repstock

Become a Fan
Author 71810

(Member since Sep 21, 2011), 24 fans, 5 articles, 8 quicklinks, 4418 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to lila york:   New Content

The proposed use of "Military Contractors" is just one more layer of theft and control by the Oligarchy. Make more profits, even as the country crumbles.
The saddest thing for me as a longtime Oped'er, is how so many contributors on this supposedly enlightened forum, insist on their tired "Partisan Politics".
The current ranking members of both Parties are all corrupt and compromised, the political machinery would not tolerate any people with integrity!

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 at 6:23:11 PM

lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 86 fans, 56 articles, 62 quicklinks, 1700 comments


Reply to Paul Repstock:   New Content
As the article states, the justification for military contractors, vs. using the military is posse comitatus. What worries me is that private contractors hire felons and others with a history of unlawful violence. One assumes they would be more willing to fire on the citizenry than the regular military.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 at 7:57:44 PM

Jerry Lobdill

Become a Fan
Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 19 fans, 35 articles, 91 quicklinks, 2642 comments, 16 diaries


  New Content

I agree. It's just that the process is frighteningly chaotic with the outcome being beyond control. There is no agreement on what should replace the terminally ill patient. That situation has always resulted in an equally problematic replacement.


I'm not hopeful.


Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 at 4:59:56 PM

lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 86 fans, 56 articles, 62 quicklinks, 1700 comments


Reply to Jerry Lobdill:   New Content
I can't agree with that statement. We start by undoing the egregious harms that have been done to our democracy. outlawing gerrymandering, corporate personhood, money playing any role in politics, outlawing lobbying that transfers one penny of money to an elected official, returning to a paper ballot voting system, with votes counted in public with representatives of all candidates present.. in other words - undoing the corruption of government that has occurred since Reagan. Violence will be met with overwhelming military power - whether they call that "private military" or not. But this country needs a major shake-up to demonstrate exactly what the governed will and will will not stand for, one the oligarchy cannot ignore. I expect that will happen.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 at 5:19:28 PM

marko polo

Become a Fan
Author 46340

(Member since Mar 10, 2010), 3 fans, 285 comments


  New Content

Lila, it always happens, if you create something new, you lobby to destroy all new comers. I remember back is the 90s, when Bill Gates did not donate to either party, then he was forced by Bill to give money or face the break up of his company. Then when they have cover, people in Congress buy stocks. There is no right or left. I have looked at this tax plan, and it is not for the rich.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 at 5:55:44 PM

lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 86 fans, 56 articles, 62 quicklinks, 1700 comments


Reply to marko polo:   New Content

with all due respect, I have looked at it also - both versions. I think you need to read the fine print. Even the one clause that allows billionaires to pass their fortunes on to their offspring untaxed is enough to destroy the fabric of the United States forever.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 at 6:15:53 PM

Jack Flanders

Become a Fan
Author 8802

(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 11 fans, 2 quicklinks, 647 comments


Reply to lila york:   New Content

I can't read the scribbles in the margins, but the simple fact that they are 'scribbling in the margins' says a lot.

Well said, Lila. Thank you.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 at 6:33:20 PM

Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 32 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3979 comments


  New Content

The greatest motivator in the world is an empty stomach and watching one's children starve. When people have nothing left to lose, they quickly turn on those who are starving them.

We need to prevent these psychopaths from escaping to those hideaways so they can stand trial for crimes against humanity.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 at 6:31:05 PM

lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 86 fans, 56 articles, 62 quicklinks, 1700 comments


  New Content
There are readers here who gave up on Sanders after he opted to remain in the D party rather than running on the Green ticket. Remember that he was threatened - with losing his committee seniority and possibly his seat. (Recall the "scandal" of his wife selling her family home in Maine to buy a cabin on Lake Champlain - and something about her income from her job at the University of Vermont. They were after anything they could get - which in his case was not much since he is one of like 3 members of congress who does not take bribes )Whether you support him or not, he is the de facto leader of the Left. We have no other in Congress. Chris Hedges is doing his best to rise to the need and provide leadership. But we are a long long way from coalescing as a movement. What we need to do requires leadership. And only Sanders - at this moment - is providing it.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 at 6:46:04 PM

Ron Nilson

Become a Fan
Author 70396
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 21, 2011), 9 fans, 40 articles, 2 quicklinks, 209 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content
Indeed, the day of reckoning approaches. The only choice is in the kind of revolution we decide to undertake. If we go with the standard violent kind that humans have preferred up till now, we'll just get more of the same in a different uniform - if we even survive. Or we can choose take an entirely different path and recognize that the real issue is internal rather than external. The only viable path is to completely alter our collective consciousness. That means discarding all the values that are destructive to our wellbeing (fear, greed, competition, consumption, and separation) and shifting to an entirely different way of being that values cooperation, sustainability, mutual support and unity above all else. This is what all the great spiritual teachers have been saying for thousands of years. So far, the human race has only paid lip service to these "higher values". The time has come to take them to heart - or else...

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 at 7:09:38 PM

lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 86 fans, 56 articles, 62 quicklinks, 1700 comments


Reply to Ron Nilson:   New Content

Beautifully put. MSM is doing all in their power to divide the people by creating fictional divisions. Witness that Sanders drew hundreds of thousands in the Rust Belt during the primary. I think that the first step is to identify the enemy in a way that resonates with all Americans - so that we have a basis for working together.

You are describing an enlightened populace. At this moment, we are not there. Once I asked a psychiatrist friend why we were not evolving. He said "we are. in the wrong direction"

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 at 7:53:09 PM

R. A. Landbeck

Become a Fan
Author 5969
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since May 9, 2007), 1 fan, 2 articles, 1 quicklinks, 406 comments, 15 diaries


  New Content

A revolution is already in the making and one that requires not a single shot being fired. But to bring to bear the most potent NVDA never imagined possible until now. It has been fully described on the web and is able to advance the highest aspirations of peace and justice and which entrenched elites and the modern corporate/national security, surveillance state can neither stop nor interfere with. For those able to think way outside the box, more at .energon.org.uk

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 3, 2017 at 8:37:04 PM

