

United States Bill of Rights

An oligarchy is an authoritarian form of government. Democratic principles and the rights of individuals as articulated in the Bill of Rights cannot endure under that system. No government has ever survived when it acts without the consent of the governed. It results in revolution. always has. always will. As I write this there are revolutions happening in Honduras , Catalonia , Yemen , Libya and Venezuela . Protests fill the streets in every city in France and many in Germany . The people have had enough.

For a single person to control a billion dollars requires that a billion humans starve to death. That is the equation. American billionaires instruct their lackeys in Congress to cut their taxes - or else. And the corrupt, bribed lackeys do it. And steal the funds to pay for it from the poor and the aged. England is now capitalist - but it still has a huge estate tax. And that tax ensures that the people do not starve, and that power - which after all is a function of money - remains with the people.

The Republican tax bill is the death knell of the United States government. It is only a question of time before peaceful protests and carefully written opeds are supplanted by a much more violent response. It was ever so. The oligarchs may retreat to the Caymans or New Zealand or wherever they have set up their safe houses. But that system will be toppled. They have gone too far. They just don't know it yet.

