The Creative Moment

A lifetime's efforts brought you to this Now,

And still you cannot b'lieve the time is nigh.

From deep within, a voice is poised to cry

With force creative as a vow.

But just when you think the moment has come

To make your move, boldly assert your will

The task is complete; all is calm and still,

The earth is silent, heaven's voice is dumb.

You have been poised to make that final thrust

When, Peace! You know there's nothing left to do.

Events unfold with all appropriate speed,

As you are gifted with implicit trust.

The destiny that erstwhile called to you

Stands manifest, and naught can intercede.

JJM (#1 in the I Ching Sonnet Project)