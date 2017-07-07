Refresh  

The Cosmic Story: Capricorn Full Moon 2017: Reclaiming our Ancestral Wisdom

Cathy Lynn Pagano
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
The Cosmic Story: Capricorn Full Moon 2017

Finding our Ancestral Roots/Healing Our World


Full Moon in Capricorn 2016
(Image by Cathy Pagano)   Permission   Details   DMCA

This weekend's Capricorn Full Moon illuminates what we need to do to realize the gifts of the Summer Solstice, when we celebrated the union of Heaven and Earth. It's a powerful Full Moon which can give rise to intense, disruptive feelings of fear about our security or it can bring us the wisdom we need to heal our lives and our world. Our personal needs meet up with political realities and we might not be very happy about it. That's why we have to take charge of our own freedom.

The Capricorn Full Moon occurs this weekend on July 8-9: at 9:06pm PDT on July 8 th and on July 9 th at 12:06am EDT and 4:06am GMT.


Capricorn Full Moon 2017
(Image by Cathy Pagano)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The Sabian symbol for the Sun at 18*Cancer is: A Hen scratching the ground to find nourishment for her progeny. Just as a mother hen works to feed her chicks, we too have to find our grounding so we can nourish future generations. We have to take responsibility for our world.

The Sabian symbol for the Moon at 18* Capricorn is: The Union Jack flag flies from a British warship. This symbol speaks to imperialist political power. How can we break the mold of patriarchal warmongering and domination?

Taken together, the symbols of this Full Moon asks us, What do we need to do to secure our future in the face of a dominating political power or ideology which works against life itself? The answers lie in the revolutionary energy of the waning Pluto/Uranus square which is accelerated by Jupiter in Libra joining the fray. As well as a missing ingredient. The Mother Love of Cancer.

Cancer is the sign of the missing leg of this year's potent Cardinal T-square between Uranus/Eris in Aries, Jupiter in Libra and Pluto in Capricorn. Something is terribly wrong with our society--we are killing ourselves and our world and Pluto in Capricorn is exposing just how rotten things are. The rich and powerful are in charge and no longer hiding behind their false patriotism.

Vice President Henry Wallace said in 1944:
'They [the super-wealthy] claim to be super-patriots, but they would destroy every liberty guaranteed by the Constitution. They demand free enterprise, but are the spokesmen for monopoly and vested interest. Their final objective toward which all their deceit is directed is to capture political power so that, using the power of the state and the power of the market simultaneously, they may keep the common man in eternal subjection.'
President Jimmy Carter said that America, in large part because of Supreme Court decisions like Citizens United, has become 'just an oligarchy, with unlimited political bribery.'

Jupiter in Libra desires justice for all as we see the corruption in the political and corporate state. And so Uranus and Eris are demanding that we couragously take action and follow the dictates of our hearts. But we first need to be grounded within ourselves, in our emotional bodies.

That's where the energy of Cancer comes into play. Cancer poses the questions: What really makes us feel safe and secure? What ancient knowledge does our family lineage and soul wisdom have to say about what's happening in the world? How do we own both our inner freedom and our political freedom?

With this Full Moon's connection to the Pluto opposition to Mars, we can engage in power struggles or we can use this energy to transform our own lives. Mars is conjunct the Cancer Sun, giving us courage to search our souls and find our truths. Pluto's conjunction to the Capricorn Moon can break up patriarchy's hold on us -- all those rules we're been trained to live by such as 'a good wife must put her needs aside for her husband and family' or 'a man is the head of the family' (in reality, Mom is!) or 'you're a sinner/loser if you don't have money, but saved/good if you do'.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

http://www.wisdom-of-astrology.com
Cathy Pagano is the author of a new book, "Wisdom's Daughters: How Women Can Change the World". Cathy trained at the C. G. Jung Institut-Zurich in dream interpretation, then got her M.A. in Counseling Psychology in Feminine Spirituality, and along the way became a certified Life Coach. As an astrologer and storyteller, she weaves the Cosmic Stories written in the stars and from The Bard's Grove, comments on emerging archetypal themes in movies. Cathy works with the tools of the imagination - dreams, alchemy, myths, astrology, symbolic language, storytelling, ritual - to awaken the Soul's wisdom.

I believe that Americans are called to a higher consciousness at this point in our history. We are called on to live up to our ideals and create the country our forefathers imagined. Inner consciousness needs to be acted upon for social justice.

Cathy believes that our writers and artists must take up our responsibility to create art that inspires, teaches and heals our humanity.

Cathy writes about political, psychological/spiritual, and cultural issues.

