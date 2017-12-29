Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Life Arts

The Cosmic Story: Cancer Full Moon, January 1, 2018

The Cosmic Story: Cancer Full Moon January 1, 2018

Feeding the Soul. Finally.

I'm writing this newsletter as the Taurus Moon waxes past the first quarter, the Earth sign concerned with what we value and how we value things. Taurus is a fertile sign -- just think of May and all the beauty of that season. And this Moon phase is all about nourishing the sprout that was seeded at the Sagittarius New Moon, which occurred on the Galactic Center (the Cosmic Womb) on December 17-18. It's time to open to the cosmic mystery that we each birthed this Winter Solstice and pour our love into that new life.

Every January, while the Sun is in Capricorn, the sign that symbolizes fathers, our dharma and our collective institutions, we have a Full Moon in Cancer, the sign of our emotional body, the family, the mothers, our security. Every year, we look within to figure out what our emotional needs are for ourselves but also so our collective institutions can adjust to the needs of the people. This year, it seems like there is a bigger disconnect between people's needs and the government's agenda. Do we really need 'millions' of jobs in the military to keep us happy and safe? Doesn't a happy, prosperous citizenry create more security than a global police force?

This year, it is especially important for each of us to understand what will make us secure and content, fertile and creative. It's always about choices and opportunities. If your life and your work are not serving you, what do you need to do to change that this year? What is your heart's hope? If our government is not serving our collective needs, what do we do to change that? We live in a democracy, which means we need to know how we want to live our collective life and make choices that support those visions ; otherwise, we will be controlled and corralled into corporate agendas rather than life-giving ones.

The universe knew who it needed at this point in time -- us! So do whatever needs doing -- band together and help each other. Share you gifts and talents with others who need them as we re-build our society from the ground up. If you're a techie and a healer needs some help, find ways to exchange your services -- money, barter, alternative 'money', ?. Who knows what we can all create if we let our hearts sing us a vision.

At least, that's what my inner Council of Grandmothers is telling me.

The day after the Cancer Full Moon, the planet Uranus turns to direct motion, so we need to take those inner awakenings we've experienced in the past 5 months and use them to re-create our outer lives. So watch what happens on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 when Uranus stations. Surprises, revelations, awakenings, rebellions are energized.

The Sabian symbol for Uranus at 24*34' Aries (25*) is: The possibility for people to gain experience at two levels of being. We can only experience what we believe in. We need faith to accept this new level of consciousness. Dane Rudhyar comments on this degree: "Be open. Be able and willing to shape your translucent mind in the form revealing s piritual fulfillment. And you will be able to experience life and power on inner as well as outer planes."

This is the awakening that Uranus brings to us. We can live our spiritual lives in the outer world. In fact, that is our real purpose in life. To open to the great mystery of life, to live our spirituality and see where it takes us.

Cancer Full Moon

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

Cathy Pagano is the author of a new book, "Wisdom's Daughters: How Women Can Change the World". Cathy trained at the C. G. Jung Institut-Zurich in dream interpretation, then got her M.A. in Counseling Psychology in Feminine Spirituality, and along the way became a Life Coach. As an astrologer and storyteller, she weaves the Cosmic Stories written in the stars and from The Bard's Grove, comments on emerging archetypal themes in movies. Cathy works with the tools of the imagination - dreams, alchemy, myths, astrology, symbolic language, storytelling, ritual - to awaken the Soul's wisdom.

I believe that Americans are called to a higher consciousness at this point in our history. We are called on to live up to our ideals and create the country our forefathers imagined. Inner consciousness needs to be acted upon for social justice.

Cathy believes that our writers and artists must take up our responsibility to create art that inspires, teaches and heals our humanity.

Cathy writes about political, psychological/spiritual, and cultural issues.

The tax bill was signed under Mercury retrograde. It does not take care of the people and the people will be angry.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 at 11:42:00 PM

Author 0
