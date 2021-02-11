 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 2/11/21

The Cosmic Story: A Magical Aquarius New Moon, February 11, 2021

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 331
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Cathy Pagano
Become a Fan
  (151 fans)

The Cosmic Story: New Moon in Aquarius, February 11, 2021

Tornado forming?
Tornado forming?
(Image by kevin dooley from flickr)   Details   DMCA

All AIR signs are symbolize d by wind and movement. Right now with the cold weather settling over most of t he U. S., Aquarius could symbolize the equivalent of the polar vortex, ( a persistent, large-scale, upper-level low-pressure area, that rotates counter-clockwise at the North Pole and clockwise at the South Pole, i.e., both polar vortices rotate eastward around the poles ) .

Aquarius, ruled by the Sky father Uranus, reaches into the cold air of the heavens. Because of its fixed nature, Aquarius can be coldly objective, seeing things from the heights of idealism. Like the cold air circulating through the upper atmosphere, Aquarius looks down on Earth with the clarity of a cold winter's day.

Aquarius like s to share its cosmic knowledge, mak ing sure that information, resources and energy get distributed and shared where they are needed. Interestingly, Aquarius also rules over the circulatory system in the human body with its opposite sign, Leo, ruling the heart. Together they keep us alive. So connect with the heart of your creative expression so that you can circulate it into the collective mind.

With six planets in Aquarius during this Aquarius New Moon on February 11 th , we are being swept up in a vortex of energy that can take us into the future. Since Aquarius is a fixed air sign, a vortex or tornado are apt images for the power of Aquarian winds. Those cold winds from the upper world are exactly how Aquarius brings us the visions and potentials that Aquarius thrives on.


The last time there were these many planets in Aquarius was at the Aquarius New Moon on February 4, 1962, when there were 7 planets in Aquarius plus the South Node. One of my brother-in-laws was born a few days later, and I can tell you he is a powerhouse in the world. Back in 1962, bot h Jupiter and Saturn were also in Aquarius, although their conjunction occurred in Capricorn in 1961. This was the beginning of a cultural revolution against the main stream narrative. President Kennedy gave the first presidential talk on society and social issues and the 1st ma n, John Glenn, orbited the Earth, which led to a paradigm shift, as humanity saw the Earth from the new perspective of space. There was a spiritual awakening for most of humanity.

And of course, soon after this was the Uranus-Pluto conjunction of 1965-66, which was the beginning of the hippie movement and so much more. We experienced these planets squaring each other from 2012-2015 and since then, we have worked hard to bring those ideals into the world. That big conjunction in Aquarius was a seed point of a new era .

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Cathy Pagano Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Cathy Pagano is a spiritual advisor and Jungian psychotherapist, storyteller, author and teacher. She is the author of a book on the return of the Goddess, "Wisdom's Daughters: How Women Can Change the World". Cathy trained at the C. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Aquarius Full Moon Lunar Eclipse, August 5-6, 2009

The Cosmic Story: Sagittarius Lunar Eclipse, May 24-25, 2013

The Cosmic Story: Aries/Libra Full Moon Eclipse, October 18, 2013

Sagittarius Full Moon Lunar Eclipse, June 15, 2011

The Cosmic Story: Gemini Full Moon, December 17, 2013

The Cosmic Story: Libra Lunar Eclipse 2014

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Cathy Pagano

Become a Fan
Author 331
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 11, 2006), 151 fans, 301 articles, 309 comments, 6 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The best way to meditate on today's energy is to do some qi gong -- since Aquarius rules over the circulation in the human body. Just as Aquarius rules over circulating knowledge and distributing it equally.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 11, 2021 at 4:05:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 