The Age of Relativity



The Big Bang and you

The vast expanse of inter-galactic space is a recent discovery dating from the mid 20th Century or about 75 years ago. Prior to then, it was thought that our own Milky Way Galaxy was the universe. With better telescopes astronomers looked outwards farther and saw much more. They determined that the visible universe, now seen to be made up of millions, even billions of galaxies like our own Milky Way, was apparently expanding. Logic then determined that since it was now in expansion, there must have been a time in the remote past when it was all contracted into a tiny point no bigger that the head of a pin. Then it exploded and fully the entire mass and matter of the universe was created in a nanosecond at the moment of the Big Bang; from nothingness into all-there-is from one moment to the next. Among many, this is now a generally accepted truth.

What is light?

Nobody knows. There are theories, but the nature of light is unknown. Even so, starlight was used to present the notion that the universe is expanding and this became axiomatic. It turns out this is often refuted (Tifft's Data on quantized redshifts [1976-77]; Halton Arp, [1986, 1998], Hoyle, Burbidge, Narlikar, [2000], for example). Light might not behave in inter-galactic space the same way it does in a cinema or in Einstein's brain. The Greeks thought the universe eternal and Astronomer Royal Fred Hoyle proposed the Steady State Theory in 1948 (also Bondi and Gold 1948); where a universe that always existed created a few new hydrogen atoms spontaneously every few seconds. For Hoyle this solved the creation dilemma. The continuous formation of hydrogen atoms in an everlasting universe was more logical than the configuration of the entire cosmos all at once from nothing in a primeval explosion of plasma. Hoyle derogatorily coined the term Big Bang as he felt the idea ridiculous. And it is. We are asked to believe that a massive cloud of hydrogen gas, with only gravity as a force, coalesced to form Las Vegas. Think about it. The main evidence for the Big Bang (actually the only evidence) is something called the cosmic microwave background radiation. This was discovered in the early 1960's. It is interpreted to be the remnants of the fantastic explosion that created the universe 15 billion years ago. However, in 1926 Eddington (and others) accurately predicted the background radiation by calculating the minimum temperature space would cool to in an environment of ultra hot-bodied stars and galaxies. This makes more sense than a primeval explosion. But these calculations are forgotten. The Big Bang gives the scientific community a date by which to fix the past and a neat replacement for God. Nor did they want to admit ignorance. But it's all made up. There is nothing to it. The bigger problem is that religious people run away from their own scriptures and esoteric knowledge on account of these crazy theories. They often don't know that modern science is all political and the politics of it is to destroy religion: the one and only force that has the power to demolish the prevalent atheistic Humanist society.

What is an electron?

Nobody knows the answer to that question. They don't decay. Since they don't, nobody knows what they are made of. Nobody knows what an atom is either. Atoms exist and that's all that is known. They seemed to be eternal and immutable. Then Madam Curie discovered Radium that gave off energy and changed its form. She introduced the term radioactivity. Eventually quantum mechanics was invented to explain this. Newton's math, which until Curie's discoveries could explain everything, couldn't clarify the behavior of radioactive atoms like Radium and Uranium. Light is essential to all of this because without it nobody can see anything. It is important to know that nobody knows what light is. Some people say it is an energy wave and light does have wavelengths. One of Einstein's great inventions was the proposal that light is made up of actual physical particles he named photons which, he claimed, had no mass.

I can safely say that nobody understands quantum mechanics. Richard Feynman

Obviously the invention of the door knob has far greater social impact than any of Einstein's theories. The question never ever posed is: what is Einstein's, or any of the other theoretical mathematicians, actual contribution to civilization? Is it better than the people who built the great canals? How about the builders of the world-wide railroad net? What of the great bridges and modern refrigeration? In truth Einstein's only contribution to society was the equation E=MC2 that gave people the idea to build The Bomb. It would have been built with or without him. The equation's equivalent was originally presented before Einstein by (among many others) Nikolay Umov (Е = kmc2 ) and Olinto De Pretto (mv2). Einstein knew all this. His apologists say that Einstein's predecessors didn't understand the world of quantum mechanics. They are correct. Umov and De Pretto wanted to understand the world that is. Einstein invented a new world, one that lay inside his own brain, in the realm of imagination; one we call the twilight zone.

The Age of Relativity

E=MC2 didn't come out of an intellectual vacuum. Einstein's papers in 1905 that proved the existence of molecules were noteworthy. But his notion that the speed of light is absolutely limited disconnected the universe from the sum of its parts. It made interstellar and intergalactic communication impractical and impossible. In a larger sense it meant that the universe, the Cosmos, had no larger identity than individual stars haphazardly coalesced into galaxies through the inexorable power of gravity. The Special Theory of Relativity (1905) is all about the behavior of light and motion relative to it. Einstein tried to define it and proposed a physical impossibility; that light is made up of photons, actual physical particles that have energy but no mass. It's never been proven because still, at this minute, nobody knows what light is. Einstein's universe is one where gravity and momentum explain everything. What if those forces are only part of the equation? There are other ideas, centered upon electricity that present a universe that operates in an entirely different manner. Those are rejected purely on philosophical grounds. Just as significantly, Einstein presented, with equations, that the Luminiferous Aether didn't exist: that light didn't need it to travel through space. If there is no Aether and photons have no mass, why then should gravity affect them? Einstein and his fellows presented another absurdity to explain this; that gravity bends empty space. One might continually wonder and ask; how do they get away with it?

All matter comes from a primary substance; the lumimiferous Aether

Niko Tesla

The Aether explains physical reality in a different way. It was thought to be the physical body of space that we now regard (thanks to Einstein) as a vacuum. But is it? The Aether is a physical body that joins the entire universe into a connected and coherent system and makes interstellar and intergalactic communication feasible. Its negation was essential to Einstein's theories that establish an absolute and immutable value for the speed of light. Even though the elimination of the Aether is necessary to Einstein's theories, science now implies it exists. Essential to make sense of the Cosmos, the new Aether is called the Higgs Field as the search goes on for the elusive Higgs Bison as well as quarks; both of them invisible and indeterminable. Then there is that vast imperceptible body, Dark Matter and Dark Energy, thought to be 90% of the universe; both of them invisible and completely theoretical but (again) made necessary to exist only to make Einstein's theorems work.

