Greenland, Vikings, and Climate Change



A Viking church; farming is impossible here now

The first Europeans to land in the New World were Norse adventurers whose explorations were helped by a much milder climate than today. By the late 900's AD, the Norse had overpopulated Iceland. Erik the Red convinced marginalized Icelandic farmers that Greenland offered plenty of land which it did. Thousands migrated and the Greenland colonies thrived for three centuries. This was part of a larger European exodus. Hundreds of thousands of men, women and children took the opportunity the bountiful climate offered to seek their fortunes in the Kingdom of Jerusalem.1 Global warming is a boon to humanity, not a danger. The hot climate meant abundant harvests, good health and fecundity as Europe's population exploded.

Where was Vinland?

The Icelandic Sagas told that Leif Erikson, his brother Thorwald Erikson as well as his pal Thorfin the Valiant and his wife Gudrid Thorbjarnardóttir had all landed and discovered three distinct places: Helluland (the Land of the Flat Stones), probably Labrador, Markland (the Land of the Forests), probably Newfoundland and the famous Vinland (the Land of Grapes), probably Nova Scotia where they still grow grapes and make wine. It was an easy voyage for those fellows who are among the greatest sailors who ever lived. Greenland itself was somewhat like Long Island today, warmed by a very strong and friendly Gulf Stream. The world was still in the Medieval Warm Period. Grapes for wine were cultivated in England. That's not possible now. Greenland's glaciers had receded to the interior. The island sported all sorts of wild berries and tropical birds. Farmers grew hay and barley and kept livestock in the lush fields. This is impossible today.

The Little Ace Age

All this ended with the onset of the Little Ice Age around the mid1300's. The sun is a variable star and for the next 500 years it offered the earth far less life-giving warmth and comfort. Europe's population declined, plague and famine devastated the land and the Greenland colonists disappeared forever. This story is anathema to many modern climate scientists who say the earth is now far hotter than in the Medieval Climate Optimum. It isn't.

Ice Core Samples

Climate researchers investigate the past by drilling into glaciers and retrieving sections of the deep ice. There is no way to actually know how old that ice is. That should be self evident since the stuff is made out of water. Ice under pressure is known to liquefy and then freeze up again. What actually happened to the ice in the past is unknown. The assumption is that ice samples remain a "closed system" as ice for millions of years. This would include the highly mobile Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) gas that is used to analyze weather patterns. This is impossible to know. Theory proposes the snowfall for Greenland's and Antarctica's vast glaciers accumulates at the same rate we see it amass today; gradually. The hypothetical basis for all of this is the notion that the earth and the solar system are c. 5 billion years old. Therefore glaciations take millions of years. This theory dictates the course of research and all data is interpreted according to it. Thus a coherent scheme can be worked out by people all in accord with the fundamental supposition. But is any of it true? Is the Greenland ice-sheet 900,000 years old or could most of it have formed in the past 500 years in the Little Ice Age? There were observers. The Viking chronicles tell us that Greenland wasn't the cold, barren and icy wilderness it is today. They say it was green, lush, warm and bountiful. The glaciers were gone.

The Zeno Map of the North



The Zeno Map of the North

First published in 1558 it shows Greenland (upper left) free of ice. Parts of the map are fanciful, like Friesland (probably a much too large Faroe Islands), but the ice-free interior of Greenland including the mountain ranges and river valleys are all accurately mapped. Seismic soundings into the present icecap that covers Greenland prove this. Legend has it the Zeno brothers explored the region in 1380. More likely, the map is a copy of an older source map from an ancient seafaring civilization thus unknown. 2, 3, 4 The Zeno map, and others like it, show that in the not too remote past Earth's climate was very warm. The professionals who write extremely lucrative text books on the subject cannot admit we know next to nothing about the true history of the earth. The latest evidence shows that ice ages, like civilizations, begin and end suddenly. 5, 6

Al Gore is quite a guy

In 2007 Al told us that the north polar ice cap would melt by 2014 with disastrous consequences for all of us. He said "97% of the scientific community" all agreed that global warming, on account of CO 2 released by industrialization would eventually end civilization on earth. Coastal cites would be inundated as the Greenland and Antarctic icecaps melted away. The polar bears were already drowning. Immediate action was required! Carbon taxes and green energy, all from new industries controlled by the technocrats, was needed immediately. No more double-burgers at the drive-in that's for sure. The elite now recommend insect burgers for commoners. Well it's 2022 and the polar ice is still there, just about as big as it was in 1980 as you can see from this month's satellite image of the north polar ice cap. The polar bears were never in danger of drowning. It was all a lie.



Arctic Sea Ice June, 2022

Never tell the truth when a lie will do

