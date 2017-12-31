From The Nation

- Advertisement -

"Resistance" was the watchword for 2017. Resistance not just to Donald Trump, but to a status quo that gave our most powerful bully pulpit to an actual bully. Progressives not only refused to go backward in 2017; they demanded a new conversation that challenged old orthodoxies. The hashtag #MeToo became the bellwether for a national dialogue about sexual abuse, workplace discrimination, and equal rights that is opening the way for societal transformation.

The stunning electoral victories of nontraditional candidates in unexpected places signaled that a new politics really is possible. What began as a frightening and frustrating year ended with Alabama voters rejecting one of Trump's most vile allies in favor of a decent Democrat, Doug Jones, who claimed his victory in that state's senatorial contest by citing one of Martin Luther King Jr.'s favorite quotations: "The moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends toward justice." Here are some of the progressives who bent the arc in 2017.

- Advertisement -

ELIZABETH WARREN

When Steve Bannon declared last February that the Trump administration was working toward "the deconstruction of the administrative state," Warren recognized precisely what was at stake. The senator from Massachusetts knew that while the Trump agenda might frequently be hobbled by GOP disarray in Congress and judicial pushback, it would be advanced by the president's appointees to cabinet posts and regulatory panels. Warren made it her mission to challenge Trump's picks. Her diligence (along with that of the unions) helped prevent one of Trump's worst nominees, fast-food executive Andrew Puzder, from becoming labor secretary. Her probing questions in confirmation hearings and searing speeches on the Senate floor so rattled Republicans that they tried to shut her down.

When Warren opposed Trump's nomination of Jeff Sessions as attorney general by reading, from the Senate floor, a 1986 statement by Coretta Scott King opposing Ronald Reagan's nomination of Sessions to serve on the federal bench, majority leader Mitch McConnell rushed to silence her. Charging that she had "impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama," the Republican got his colleagues to bar Warren from participating in the remainder of the debate. "She was warned," McConnell announced. "She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted." The majority leader had unwittingly created a meme; the "she persisted" line, which now adorns T-shirts, posters, and bumper stickers, became the preeminent rallying cry of 2017.

- Advertisement -

Warren plays defense brilliantly, as was evident when she shredded administration moves to derail the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. But she's best on offense: making monopolization of the economy a political issue, working with Senator Bernie Sanders to get Democrats on board for single-payer health care, and successfully amending the National Defense Authorization Act to require an annual report detailing civilian casualties resulting from US military operations.

KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND

Gillibrand started 2017 by opposing 20 of Trump's 22 major cabinet and White House picks -- more than any other Democrat. In a year that saw the New Yorker take more than her share of courageous stands -- as scrutiny of sexual harassment mounted, she was well ahead of the curve in calling for the resignations of both Democratic Senator Al Franken and President Trump -- Gillibrand bravely cast the sole vote against confirming James Mattis as defense secretary. Objecting to easing the ban on recently retired generals taking charge at the Pentagon, she declared: "I still believe that civilian control of our military is fundamental to the American democracy." That dissent may have been lonely, but it was based on a proper reading of the Constitution that too many of her fellow senators neglect when issues of war and peace arise.

SHERROD BROWN

Sherrod Brown spent 2017 calling out senators who did not share -- or, in some cases, even understand -- his economic populism. When the Senate moved in October to prevent the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from banning "mandatory arbitration clauses" that favor big banks and credit-card companies, the Ohio Democrat let rip. "What Congress is trying to do today is, frankly, outrageous," he thundered. "Our job is to look out for the people we serve -- not Wall Street banks and corporations trying to scam consumers." A few weeks later, as Finance Committee chair Orrin Hatch was engineering a late-night vote on the GOP's tax-overhaul plan, Brown said: "I just think it would be nice, just tonight, before we go home, to just acknowledge, 'Well, this tax cut really is not for the middle class -- it's for the rich.'" Hatch was furious. Brown was right.

JAN SCHAKOWSKY

- Advertisement -

The Illinois Democrat finished 2017 by ripping GOP tax policies with seasonally appropriate verse ("Twas the Night Before Tax Scam") that concluded by warning Paul Ryan, "There's nowhere to hide,/There's no 'cover your ass,'/When you choose to take sides/Against the middle class." A product of the Prairie State's rough-and-tumble politics, Schakowsky knows how to fight -- but she does so with a humor and humanity that's often missing from congressional clashes. This has made her a leading figure in both the House Democratic Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus. She kept her party united on votes to preserve the Affordable Care Act and to protect Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. But Schakowsky didn't stop there; she waded into every debate, leading the charge to protect the Children's Health Insurance Program, cut prescription-drug prices, preserve net neutrality, defend immigrants, and expand protections for women in the workplace.

RO KHANNA

Capitol Hill's steadiest champion of congressional oversight on war-making, Representative Barbara Lee always needs allies. She got a great one when Khanna arrived in January. Lee's fellow California Democrat jumped into a leadership post with the Congressional Progressive Caucus (as did two other outstanding newcomers, Washington's Pramila Jayapal and Maryland's Jamie Raskin) and emerged as a savvy champion of net neutrality. But the law-school instructor made his boldest mark as an advocate for the restoration of constitutional checks and balances. Khanna decried the use of tax dollars to "bomb and starve civilians" in Yemen and -- working with CPC co-chair Mark Pocan and libertarian-leaning Republicans -- drafted legislation to block US support for Saudi Arabia's brutal assault on that country. In November, Khanna and his allies forced a debate on the issue, getting the chamber to vote 366-30 for a nonbinding resolution stating that US military assistance for the Saudi war was not authorized by Congress. That was a small step. But with support growing for Lee's effort to overturn the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force, which has served as an excuse for military adventurism, Khanna says the Yemen vote signals that the project of "re-orienting our foreign policy away from our Saudi alliance and away from neocon/neoliberal interventionism" is finally beginning.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3