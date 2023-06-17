 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Thank You, Donald Trump. Yes, Really.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Long past time
Long past time
(Image by quinet)   Details   DMCA

As I write this, former US president Donald Trump's probably finishing up his morning shave routine and picking the suit he'll wear to his arraignment, later in the day, on 37 federal criminal charges relating to his possession and handling of "classified information" since leaving office. For this matter, if nothing else, Trump deserves the thanks of a grateful nation.

Wait ... what?

Yes, really.

Don't get me wrong. I'm no Trump fan, nor do I entertain much doubt concerning either his guilt or his silliness in pushing the matter well beyond the point where special counsel Jack Smith had to decide between pulling the indictment trigger or cap off his 30-year prosecutorial career as a legal laughingstock.

It's that silliness, that pushing, for which Trump deserves our thanks.

As a small-time con artist -- he'd likely be worth more today if he'd just stuck his inheritance in an indexed mutual fund instead of risking it on weird scams -- and B-list entertainer, Trump mistakenly thought that going political dilettante for a few years would endow him with the same kind of immunity/impunity enjoyed by his opponents and predecessors.

Turns out that's not how it works. The American political establishment holds a grudge. So much so that in bringing Trump down, it puts its own members in real legal jeopardy for perhaps the first time.

It's not that American politicians aren't crooks. They are. But traditionally they face few if any, and light if any, penalties for their crimes. That's probably about to change.

It's too early to tell if there's real evidence behind House Republicans' allegations that Joe Biden and his family members took millions of dollars in foreign bribes, but if the evidence is there, Biden and Trump may well end up sharing a special "Executive Suites" prison wing with their respective Secret Service details.

Once the dam breaks, that wing might require subsequent expansion to make room for bribe recipients like Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas and "classified information" mis-handlers like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

OK, maybe not those two -- some culprits will probably enjoy de facto amnesty/pardon, especially if they've retired from politics and can bring themselves, unlike Trump, to shut up -- but being a crooked or corrupt politician seems like it's about to get riskier. I wouldn't want, for example, to be a member of Congress who wasn't a millionaire when elected and who has somehow since attained a level of wealth my government salary doesn't explain.

If Trump's presidency and post-presidency does produce that kind of result, I'll take his supporters' claims that he's the greatest president in history a little more seriously than I used to. And maybe even donate to his prisoner commissary fund.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend