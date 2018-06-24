 
 
Tekoa Settlement and Odell Ambash murder -- Israeli media fail to report and Israel Police refuses to investigate

By Joseph Zernik

A girl was discovered unconscious, showing signs of torture and sexual abuse, in Tekoa - a tightly secured, small Jewish orthodox settlement in Palestine. Last week she died, following a long hospital stay. Police conduct undermines any appearance of integrity of law and justice in Israel - in the midst of a cesspool of government corruption scandals...


(Image by By permission Ilana Ambash)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Figure. Odell Ambash

___


(Image by By permission Ilana Ambash)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Figure. Odell Ambash letter to her mother: "To my beloved M other, I am dying to see you, Mother..."

___


(Image by By permission Ofra Ankari)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Figure. Odell Ambash (15.5 yo) June 13, 2018 funeral in Jerusalem

___

Tel-Aviv, June 23 -- formal inquiry was filed June 17 with Israel Police, Jerusalem District Commander Yoram Lalevy, asking that he initiate investigation of the murder of 15.5 year old Odell Ambash (see copy of the inquiry below).


(Image by Wikimedia Commons)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Figure. Odell Ambash was discovered in Tekoa - a the small, tightly secured orthodox settlement, south of Bethlehem, Palestine.

___


(Image by Wikimedia Commons)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Figure. Israel Police, Jerusalem District Commander Yoram Halevy , rumored to be Netanyahu's candidate for head of Israel Police. His conduct in the Odell Ambash murder must be considered an indication of his integrity, or lack thereof.

___

Yoram Halevy is rumored to be Netanyahu's favorite candidate for police head . The term of current police head , Roni Alsheikh will not be extended beyond the end of this year, and Alsheikh accuses Halevy of conniving with PM Netanyahu, who is mired in police corruption investigations. [i]

Odell Ambash was buried in Jerusalem on July 13, 2018, following months of hospitalization. Odell Ambash was discovered over a year ago unconscious, showing signs of torture and sexual abuse, in Tekoa - a tightly secured, small Jewish orthodox settlement in Palestine.


(Image by Public)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

Dr Zernik is a Human Rights and social protest activist, recognized for his unique application of data-mining and IT system analysis in Human Rights.

Dr Zernik's reports in the area of IT systems and Human Rights were incorporated into (more...)
 

