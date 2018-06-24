- Advertisement -

A girl was discovered unconscious, showing signs of torture and sexual abuse, in Tekoa - a tightly secured, small Jewish orthodox settlement in Palestine. Last week she died, following a long hospital stay. Police conduct undermines any appearance of integrity of law and justice in Israel - in the midst of a cesspool of government corruption scandals...



Figure. Odell Ambash (15.5 yo) June 13, 2018 funeral in Jerusalem

Tel-Aviv, June 23 -- formal inquiry was filed June 17 with Israel Police, Jerusalem District Commander Yoram Lalevy, asking that he initiate investigation of the murder of 15.5 year old Odell Ambash (see copy of the inquiry below).

Figure. Israel Police, Jerusalem District Commander Yoram Halevy , rumored to be Netanyahu's candidate for head of Israel Police. His conduct in the Odell Ambash murder must be considered an indication of his integrity, or lack thereof.

Yoram Halevy is rumored to be Netanyahu's favorite candidate for police head . The term of current police head , Roni Alsheikh will not be extended beyond the end of this year, and Alsheikh accuses Halevy of conniving with PM Netanyahu, who is mired in police corruption investigations. [i]

Odell Ambash was buried in Jerusalem on July 13, 2018, following months of hospitalization. Odell Ambash was discovered over a year ago unconscious, showing signs of torture and sexual abuse, in Tekoa - a tightly secured, small Jewish orthodox settlement in Palestine.



