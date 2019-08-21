 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/21/19

Talk of Moving UK's Embassy in Israel

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments

From Consortium News

Brexit could open the way for a U.K. embassy in Jerusalem.
Brexit could open the way for a U.K. embassy in Jerusalem.
(Image by (Christoph Scholz, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Following U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton's talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ministers in London last week, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office has been asked to speed up contingency planning for the U.K. to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, with an eye to an "early announcement" post Brexit.

The U.K. is currently bound by an EU common foreign policy position not to follow the United States in moving its embassy to Jerusalem. As things stand, that prohibition will fall on Nov. 1. FCO officials had previously been asked to produce a contingency plan, but this involved the construction of a £14 million new embassy and a four-year timescale. They have now been asked to go back and look at a quick fix involving moving the ambassador and immediate staff to Jerusalem and renaming the consulate already there as the embassy. This could be speedily announced, and then implemented in about a year.

U.K. embassy in Tel Aviv.
U.K. embassy in Tel Aviv.
(Image by (I, Aviad2001, CC BY 2.5, Wikimedia Commons))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Johnson heads the most radically pro-Israel cabinet in U.K. history and the symbolic gesture of rejection of Palestinian rights is naturally appealing to his major ministers: Home Secretary

Priti Patel, Chancellor Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. They also see three other political benefits.

- Advertisement -

Three Benefits Seen

Firstly, they anticipate that Labour opposition to the move can be used to yet again raise accusations of "anti-Semitism" against Jeremy Corbyn, the opposition leader.

Secondly, it provides good "red meat" to Brexiteer support in marking a clear and, they believe, popular break from EU foreign policy, at no economic cost.

Thirdly, it seals the special link between the Trump and Johnson administrations and sets the U.K. apart from other NATO allies.

Bolton also discussed the possibility of U.K. support for Israeli annexation of areas of the West Bank to "solve" the illegality of Israeli settlements on occupied territory. My FCO sources believe this is going to be much more difficult politically for the cabinet to agree than simply moving the embassy, due to lack of support on their own backbenches.

This is an insight into the future of British foreign policy if the Johnson government, and the U.K., both survive. In the massive defeat of the U.K. at the UN General Assembly two months ago over the illegal occupation of the Chagos Islands, the U.K. was in a voting bloc with only the U.S., Israel, Australia, Hungary and the Maldives, against the rest of the world. The Maldives had a particular maritime interest there, but the leadership of the others -- Donald Trump, Viktor Orban, Scott Morrison, Benjamin Netanyahu and now Boris Johnson -- constitute a distinct and extreme right-wing bloc. These are very worrying times indeed.

- Advertisement -

This article is from the author's blog site, CraigMurray.org.uk.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Craig Murray Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Craig Murray is an author, broadcaster and human rights activist. He was British Ambassador to Uzbekistan from August 2002 to October 2004 and Rector of the University of Dundee from 2007 to 2010.


Longer bio (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The CIA's Absence of Conviction

Condemned By Their Own Words

The Real Mueller-gate Scandal

New Westminster Cabinet Far to the Right of Thatcher's

The Gulf of Credibility

The Simple Explanation for the Betrayal of Britain's Envoy

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 