 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/24/21

Taking on the ruling elite

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 40828
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Who Rules America: The Fight for Political Power | US Politics | ENDEVR Documentary Who Rules America: The Fight for Political Power | US Politics | ENDEVR Documentary from 2012 First Episode: The debate over power. Who Rules America?
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ENDEVR)   Details   DMCA

In a recent article by Patrick Lawrence titled, "Don't you know there's a war on" [1] , he wrote "the extent to which most Americans are utterly oblivious to what goes on in the world around them is not short of astonishing. Even the educated above-average reader of the New York Times typically has not the foggiest idea" of "countless matters of consequence".

Touche' to that. I'd also add indifferent, incurious and apathetic to what "official" Washington perpetrates around the world promoting "democracy" in the countries it invades and occupies.

As to those who oppose the nefarious activities "official" Washington engages in, they're labeled as conspiracy theorists spewing disinformation. That goes for anyone within this cabal who dissents from its policies and actions.

Of course there's multiple reasons these policies and actions continue considering the complicit enablers in the MSM and Congress making it all "legal" as they enact the laws, regulations, oversight and enforcement in support of the interests of those they're indebted to who underwrite their election campaigns i.e. the big banks, defense industry, special interests, big corporations, billionaires.

The whole "thing" could be stopped in its tracks but we hardly stand in the way.

The last time protests and demonstrations against the US government that had consequences was against the Vietnam war in the late 1960's and early 70's. Consequences? Lyndon Johnson refused to run again in 1968. Though Nixon would continue the war demanding "peace with honor" he eventually threw in the towel pulling troops out of the country in 1973, finally withdrawing in 1975 as the North Vietnamese took full control of the country.

Ever since there have been demonstrations against our wars, particularly in the run up to Dubya Bush invasion of Iraq in March 2003. But those protests obviously didn't prevent that illegal war and occupation.

A big reason? There were no student protests because in 1973 Congress ended the draft enacting legislation making the military all voluntary.

For sure there have been "stop-loss" orders forcing the enlisted be resent to war zones as fewer men and women were choosing to enlist.

Then there's private military contractors hired by the Defense-War-Department to compliment the insufficient numbers of enlisted in our wars-actually hired mercenaries should be their correct designation-who are also protected by SOFA'S, status of force agreements to rain terror against the "enemies" we created to fight against.

As we rain terror against those we fight against it's all depicted as fighting against terrorists. Never mind the terror has been unleashed on wedding parties and funeral processions killing and maiming innocents-you know "collateral damage". But hey, we're Americans, the good guys bringing freedom and democracy to the people.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 