Taking on the ruling elite

In a recent article by Patrick Lawrence titled, "Don't you know there's a war on" [1] , he wrote "the extent to which most Americans are utterly oblivious to what goes on in the world around them is not short of astonishing. Even the educated above-average reader of the New York Times typically has not the foggiest idea" of "countless matters of consequence".

Touche' to that. I'd also add indifferent, incurious and apathetic to what "official" Washington perpetrates around the world promoting "democracy" in the countries it invades and occupies.

As to those who oppose the nefarious activities "official" Washington engages in, they're labeled as conspiracy theorists spewing disinformation. That goes for anyone within this cabal who dissents from its policies and actions.

Of course there's multiple reasons these policies and actions continue considering the complicit enablers in the MSM and Congress making it all "legal" as they enact the laws, regulations, oversight and enforcement in support of the interests of those they're indebted to who underwrite their election campaigns i.e. the big banks, defense industry, special interests, big corporations, billionaires.

The whole "thing" could be stopped in its tracks but we hardly stand in the way.

The last time protests and demonstrations against the US government that had consequences was against the Vietnam war in the late 1960's and early 70's. Consequences? Lyndon Johnson refused to run again in 1968. Though Nixon would continue the war demanding "peace with honor" he eventually threw in the towel pulling troops out of the country in 1973, finally withdrawing in 1975 as the North Vietnamese took full control of the country.

Ever since there have been demonstrations against our wars, particularly in the run up to Dubya Bush invasion of Iraq in March 2003. But those protests obviously didn't prevent that illegal war and occupation.

A big reason? There were no student protests because in 1973 Congress ended the draft enacting legislation making the military all voluntary.

For sure there have been "stop-loss" orders forcing the enlisted be resent to war zones as fewer men and women were choosing to enlist.

Then there's private military contractors hired by the Defense-War-Department to compliment the insufficient numbers of enlisted in our wars-actually hired mercenaries should be their correct designation-who are also protected by SOFA'S, status of force agreements to rain terror against the "enemies" we created to fight against.

As we rain terror against those we fight against it's all depicted as fighting against terrorists. Never mind the terror has been unleashed on wedding parties and funeral processions killing and maiming innocents-you know "collateral damage". But hey, we're Americans, the good guys bringing freedom and democracy to the people.

