Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Taking measures against an aggressive US war machine

By       Message Dave Lefcourt     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/5/17

From youtube.com: North Korea's Independence Day Gift North Korean state media is lauding what the country's leader Kim Jong Un has called a .package of gifts. for .American bastards. on their July 4 Independence
North Korea's Independence Day Gift North Korean state media is lauding what the country's leader Kim Jong Un has called a .package of gifts. for .American bastards. on their July 4 Independence ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Scripps National News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

North Korean leader Kim Jong un after receiving news of successful ICBM test on July 4, 2107

Welcome to reality. North Korea test fired an intercontinental ballistic missile yesterday that according to them could reach Alaska and Hawaii.

The initial US response came shortly after the test was verified by General Vincent Brooks the top US general in South Korea. Brooks said, "Self -restraint is the only thing stopping war in Korea" [1] . He condemned the ICBM test by the North as a violation of UN resolutions.

Shortly thereafter the US and South Korea conducted a "joint missile exercise" off the South Korean coast as a warning to the North with the general saying, "It would be a grave mistake for anyone to believe anything to the contrary".

That would be laughable if it weren't so serious.

To any neutral observer it becomes apparent North Korea has developed its missile and nuclear arms capability as a deterrent against a US attack.

That's what nuclear arms capability is intended for. Especially against an aggressive US war machine that has repeatedly attacked non-nuclear regimes it knows can't retaliate against the US.

To prove the point of nuclear deterrence since the end of WWII no country with nuclear weapons has attacked another country with nuclear capability. It's true nuclear powers India and Pakistan have gone to war over Kashmir but neither seriously contemplated using nuclear weapons against the other. That would be pure insanity.

Now it's been said MAD, mutually assured destruction-the cold war reality accepted by the US and the Soviet Union that any nuclear strike against the other would bring an immediate retaliatory strike which essentially prevented a nuclear war-no longer applies. That the use of tactical nuclear missiles has made MAD obsolete. Also first strike capability has become so advanced the devastation to the other would be so great they wouldn't be able of send a retaliatory strike.

Well madness may have gripped US war planners considering the many provocations against Russia and China that has advanced the doomsday clock to two and a half minutes to midnight.

Luckily those US provocations haven't resulted in the unthinkable.

But let's gets back to North Korea.

Of course in the US North Korea is demonized, characterized as an aggressive enemy and Kim un Jong is its unstable leader who is provoking the situation. Yet its North Korea that has asked for a final peace treaty ending the Korean War that only ended in an armistice in 1953 and the US has refused.

So the reality is distorted. It's the US that continually conducts war games off the Korean peninsula, has threatened to send an "armada" against the North and even openly considered assassinating Kim.

What seems clear is North Korea won't be cajoled by US provocations. Sure the North has the capability of hitting Seoul a mere 40 miles away with conventional weapons that could destroy the city. The same for Tokyo with similar weaponry, particularly in retaliation against any US attack.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

dglefc22733@aol.com
Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 