

Julian Lin poses with members of the Black Bear squad

(Image by Taiwan Civil Government)



Taiwan Civil Government, now accused by Republic of China in-exile prosecutors of being a political hoax, has its own private, paramilitary police force. The ROC prosecutors allege that Roger and Julian Lin and five others conspired to defrau d donors of the advocacy group with false claims of United States assistance resolving Taiwan's decades-old unresolved international status.

The Black Bear squad provides security at the TCG headquarters, marches in parades, and conducts training sessions on crowd control and first aid. The storm-trooper look of the Black Bear unit must give ROC authorities an uneasy feeling. The pro-American TCG seeks US help expelling the ROC from Taiwan.

Are the Black Bears part of an alleged hoax to cheat donors of their money? Or does the squad exist to satisfy a thirst for power of a political megalomaniac? Another possibility, more likely, is that TCG wants to prove to the United States it has the capability to step in as an interim government should there be a dramatic change in Taiwan's status. TCG actions have tended to follow the nation-building script of US military civil affairs officers.

The exiled Republic of China was installed on Formosa, as Taiwan was then commonly known, by the Navy's Seventh Fleet in 1945, under orders of Allied Commander Douglas MacArthur. The Cold War with communism followed and the Nationalist Chinese never left. As Taiwan's status remains unresolved, the ROC continues to control the island much to the dismay of many Taiwanese.

Taiwan Civil Government wants the United States to toss out the Chinese and replace the ROC with an interim US military government. TCG has been working to position itself as a transitional entity, loyal to the United States, and capable of hitting the ground running. The Black Bear squad is TCG's demonstration they have what it takes to step in and govern.

A fanciful pipe dream like ROC prosecutors say? Maybe not, Julian Lin's connection at the White House, Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President, could whisper in Donald Trump's ear about a certain pro-American political group in Taiwan that even has its own police force. An approach like that might have gained favor with the boss. If Trump is to be a game-changer in Taiwan then TCG wanted to be in play but has now been sidelined.

ROC prosecutors have been careful to not accuse TCG leaders of treason or fostering rebellion, which might gain international sympathy, but instead have focused on fraud charges which could both shut down the group and tarnish its reputation. Until the fate of TCG's imprisoned leaders is known the Black Bear squad may be forced into hibernation.

