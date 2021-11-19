 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 11/19/21

Subpoena Flynn Brother Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn & Roger Stone, Weiner & Lasky ask Jan. 6 Committee

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 13208
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

Flynn at Pentagon decision point for Guard delays Jan 6, Stone held Trump and WH meetings and calls the days before, lifetime close Trump friend and dirty trickster who worked with the organizations involved in riot's violence

January 6 Committee's Hearings Should be Public to Inform American People

By Bob Weiner, former White House and House Gov. Ops Committee spokesman, and Ben Lasky, Senior Policy Analyst

To help the Jan. 6 Committee draw closer to the truth, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) should subpoena Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn, disgraced National Security Advisor Gen. Mike Flynn's brother, who was at the Pentagon in the inner circle of decisions for the National Guard delays and involved in those decisions, a fact the Pentagon first denied but later confirmed. Flynn can reveal and confirm who at the White House or elsewhere called and influenced decisions, and how the inexcusable delays occurred of Guard intervention that would have stopped the riots.

In addition, Thompson and the Committee should subpoena Roger Stone, lifetime Trump friend and dirty trickster who apparently worked with the organizations involved in the insurrection's violence at the Capitol. Stone called and met regularly with Trump, right up to the riots.

The Committee should also work to obtain documents on the White House meetings and call logs involved, but may already have that part underway.

If Flynn and Stone are noncompliant, truth demands the Committee refer both men to Attorney General Merrick Garland for indictments for contempt of Congress. It is unlikely Flynn, a current army and DOD official, would exert executive privilege or refuse to cooperate, and his information would be invaluable.

On Jan. 20, CNN reported, "Army now acknowledges brother of Michael Flynn was a part of Army response to Capitol riot"Flynn brother at Pentagon deciding National Guard at Capitol Jan. 6." The Washington Post reported, "Army falsely denied Flynn's brother was involved in key part of military response to Capitol riot."

Stone held meetings and calls with Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, groups fomenting the violence, plus meetings with Rudy Giuliani. Stone has been "served" by DOJ but not the Jan. 6 Committee, which needs the truth to report to the American people. Michael Cohen had already been found guilty when he testified before Elijah Cummings' Government Reform Committee. People can do both.

ONE OTHER FACTOR: It is critical that Flynn and Stone, and other key witnesses, testify in PUBLIC, very soon following the closed depositions to the Committee. In the Watergate Committee, Alexander Butterfield's public testimony announcing there were secret tapes including of the cover-up effectively built the public and congressional demands that caused Nixon's resignation. Public testimony is powerful and will allow the American people to understand what really happened on Jan. 6.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 