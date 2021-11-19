Subpoena Flynn Brother Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn & Roger Stone, Weiner & Lasky ask Jan. 6 Committee

Flynn at Pentagon decision point for Guard delays Jan 6, Stone held Trump and WH meetings and calls the days before, lifetime close Trump friend and dirty trickster who worked with the organizations involved in riot's violence

January 6 Committee's Hearings Should be Public to Inform American People

By Bob Weiner, former White House and House Gov. Ops Committee spokesman, and Ben Lasky, Senior Policy Analyst

To help the Jan. 6 Committee draw closer to the truth, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) should subpoena Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn, disgraced National Security Advisor Gen. Mike Flynn's brother, who was at the Pentagon in the inner circle of decisions for the National Guard delays and involved in those decisions, a fact the Pentagon first denied but later confirmed. Flynn can reveal and confirm who at the White House or elsewhere called and influenced decisions, and how the inexcusable delays occurred of Guard intervention that would have stopped the riots.

In addition, Thompson and the Committee should subpoena Roger Stone, lifetime Trump friend and dirty trickster who apparently worked with the organizations involved in the insurrection's violence at the Capitol. Stone called and met regularly with Trump, right up to the riots.

The Committee should also work to obtain documents on the White House meetings and call logs involved, but may already have that part underway.

If Flynn and Stone are noncompliant, truth demands the Committee refer both men to Attorney General Merrick Garland for indictments for contempt of Congress. It is unlikely Flynn, a current army and DOD official, would exert executive privilege or refuse to cooperate, and his information would be invaluable.

On Jan. 20, CNN reported, "Army now acknowledges brother of Michael Flynn was a part of Army response to Capitol riot"Flynn brother at Pentagon deciding National Guard at Capitol Jan. 6." The Washington Post reported, "Army falsely denied Flynn's brother was involved in key part of military response to Capitol riot."

Stone held meetings and calls with Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, groups fomenting the violence, plus meetings with Rudy Giuliani. Stone has been "served" by DOJ but not the Jan. 6 Committee, which needs the truth to report to the American people. Michael Cohen had already been found guilty when he testified before Elijah Cummings' Government Reform Committee. People can do both.

ONE OTHER FACTOR: It is critical that Flynn and Stone, and other key witnesses, testify in PUBLIC, very soon following the closed depositions to the Committee. In the Watergate Committee, Alexander Butterfield's public testimony announcing there were secret tapes including of the cover-up effectively built the public and congressional demands that caused Nixon's resignation. Public testimony is powerful and will allow the American people to understand what really happened on Jan. 6.