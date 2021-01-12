Storming the Capitol January 6th, Trump inciting them to take action now Congressional Dems grandstanding on the matter



WATCH: Scene outside the U.S. Capitol as protesters storm the building As protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol amid lawmakers meeting on the Electoral College vote count, PBS NewsHour's Amna Nawaz describes the scene ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour) Details DMCA



Scene of Trump's supporters with some storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021

Since the storming of the Capitol on January 6 by some of President Trump's supporters there has been many terms bandied about of what it was, what it meant, what it signified, going from a new Pearl Harbor-this from New York Senator Chuck Schumer and soon to be Senate Majority Leader to former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger equivocating it to Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass when the Nazi's attacked Jewish owned businesses in Germany in 1938. Then of course what President Trump did arousing those supporters to take action that day at the Capitol against Congress and the vice president opening the envelopes of each state's electoral votes and certifying them as true-normally a Constitutionally authorized formality is another matter.

About those who scaled the walls, broke windows and then entered the Capitol, running down the halls, entering the offices of congress people tossing papers about sitting in their office chairs and calling that what treason, insurrection, sedition?

Observing it all from afar on TV all I could do was shake my head, never saw anything like it before. Even when we protested against the war in Vietnam in the late 60's and early 70's did we consider storming the Capitol. Not that there was no violence during that time. There was particularly by some outside the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago. But January 6th and what led up to it was clearly different.

What Trump had done through his tweets for days leading up to January 6th was clearly inciting his supporters to take action. That's sedition. There is no other word to describe it i.e. conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch. That's cause for impeachment or implementing the 25th Amendment.

However...would taking such action be the best way to deal with Trump? He's gone on January 20th. Would either of those actions to remove him be a good idea? Could they be used by his supporters as reasons to agitate further against Joe Biden and his administration?

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).