Stop the World: We Need a Climate Strike

Stop the World:We Want to Get Off

Why Aren't We Having a

World-Wide Strike to Demand Climate Action?

Cat Pagano

The COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference, to be hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, will take place from 31 October to 12 November 2021 in the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, UK.

Will we be watching as our future is decided?

October 31st to November 12th marks the beginning of the season of death in the northern hemisphere. We celebrate the Day of the Dead, All Hallow's Eve and All Saints' Day. It is the time of greatest darkness here in the North. But it is also the time when we have to have faith - hope without certainly - that the Light will return at the Winter Solstice, Hanukkah and Christmas. The message of the season is to prepare and have faith in the Light.

Something is dying. An old way of living. Some people choose war and death rather than life and peace. But those of us who desire life and peace have to begin to let go of the old way of life. Like the season, it is time to let the old life die. That's the meaning of this time of year. The old year is passing. The old world is passing. It has to. Or it will kill all of us. If we let it die now, we can save the future.

We certainly live in chaotic and transformative times. We live in mythic times.

At the conference, these leaders, our leaders, will probably talk and talk and maybe do something, but why are we, the people of the world, sitting on the sidelines, waiting for them to do something.

Isn't it time for all of us to take a stand for the future of our planet and the future of our children and grandchildren. Isn't it time that we all do something.?

I love d going to protest marches, because I thought I was making a difference by being there. And it was fun being with like-minded people. Besides the protests in the 60s, I went to all the East Coast protest marches against the invasion of Iraq back in 2002. I took all four of my grown children and we marched. But it did nothing. We began a war that has changed our world and our lives for the worst . The Women's March in 2017 did nothing - instead we got even tighter abortion restrictions in Texas and other states . Marches might be energizing and fun to go to, but they' re often not enough to make our leaders change course.

However, strikes affect the economy. Strikes make us sacrifice something for a greater good. Strikes say "Stop! This is not working."

