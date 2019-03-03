 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Stop Equivocating!!!

By       Message shad williams       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 63282
Become a Fan
  (23 fans)
- Advertisement -

Will the Really Real news providers STOP EQUIVOCATING?

I am not suggesting that their equivocation is meant to deceive or mislead. Instead I believe this equivocation is desperate to draw a distinction between the lie, lie, lie and fake news presenters, to suggest that the Really Real news providers are presenting objective news. A plea for trust.

I don't need no stinking objective news...just the facts please.

The Girl from the Stone Nunnery (not once noticed by the poet)
The Girl from the Stone Nunnery (not once noticed by the poet)
(Image by Giles Watson's poetry and prose)   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

My crazy uncle Ron who lives in the attic and declares himself to be of libertarian stock, says of Venezuela and the Norte Americano thugs, "Now I don't think we should go around policing the world, doing sanctions and threatening other governments. I think we ought to be non interventionists, and allow other countries and the Venezuelan people to sort out their own problems. Of course I don't agree with the collectivist ideas and the socialism of the Venezuelan people, because we know socialism is wrong and has never worked." Thank you uncle Ron for undoing every libertarian bone in your head.

Or my other uncle Paeter who stands in the cross walk reminding us that he is conservative and that people who are enthralled with socialism have never lived in a socialist country like he has apparently as though this is justification for Venezuela to regimed. Or to add an additional insult that Maduro obviously doesn't know how to run an economy...all that free housing, Cuban doctors and cheap food is antithetical to the boom shakalaka boom shakalaka capitalist cycle and decades long deterioration and theft of labor pay and productivity. That friggin gap between the wealthy and the poor? Where in the f*ck does he think the wealth came from? Ask the Yellow Vests. Half the time right, Knucklehead.

Equivocation. What is it good for? What is the point of slapping a back handed blame on a country's people who have been targeted by a thuggish cartel who boldly states before the world that it wants that (socialist) country's oil and gold, refuses to pay for goods already received, and asks vassal across the Atlantic to not send back gold given to them for safe keeping, and that everything to create that eventual new regime is on the table?

- Advertisement -

It is a bitter bit to swallow that this is not my country. That I was lied to and duped into believing that it was...that it was a good country, well meaning and upholding international law and the right to self determination for other countries. Now I find it difficult to find the good anywhere, without the attendant suspicion and cynicism that have become my reality vetting companions.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Now that I am in Massachusetts, I am discovering that there are still no left wing radical extremists to be found. That was an arrogant statement on my part especially since I was not looking for any.

shad williams Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What is moral about voting for Hillary?

NATO Nightmare: Russia-Germany Alliance

The Stupid f*cking sh*t for brains a**hole US Senator Inhofe from Oklamofohoma

It is time to instill some fear into the ruling elites and permanently remove them from human rule

Is there Evil in the World?

Stop Using The Facebook.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 23 fans, 48 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2280 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Why would I need to be convinced that the humanitarian aid that is to be forced fed to Venezuela by the colonialists and their proteges should not be seen as forward positioning of weapons, food and supplies to support pockets of criminals inside Venezuela? While the Venezuelans are engaged in civil war, the criminals from up north will go whole hog on plundering the oil...bastids.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 3, 2019 at 2:54:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 