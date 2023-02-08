 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/8/23

Source claims US sabotaged Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea last September

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   2 comments
A quest for truth with investigative journalist, Seymour M. Hersh Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist, Seymour M. Hersh discusses the quest for truth with host, Chris Hedges. Find RT ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Mark Middaugh)
p>

Investigative reporter Seymour Hersh

In case you missed it Seymour Hersh the prize winning investigative journalist posted a revelation on his Substack blog saying it was the US that sabotaged the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea last September.

Hersh cited a source "with direct knowledge of the operational planning." [1]

The source indicated Biden personally approved the sabotage plan which came after more than nine months of secret debate among US national security officials." Biden had told reporters in February of 2022 if Russia attacked Ukraine the US would 'bring to an end Nord Stream 2. Since the pipeline was under Germany's control when asked by reporters how it could be achieved he responded, "We will, I promise you, we'll be able to do it". [2]

Specifically Hersh's source revealed US Navy divers planted explosives in June 2022 under cover of the BALLTOPS 22 NATO exercise in the Baltic Sea. A sonar buoy "was dropped near the Nord Stream pipelines by a Norwegian Navy P8 surveillance plane".

Hersh contacted the White House and the CIA for comment, with both firmly rejecting the claim as "utterly false".

Soon after the explosion US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented it's a "tremendous opportunity" for the US gas and oil industry that would now provide Europe with its energy needs.

Of late Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland in a statement before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 26, 2023 weighed in with, "the administration is, very gratified...Nord Stream 2 is...a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea."

Soon after the explosion Russia requested it be included in the investigation of the explosion but was rebuffed by the Swedish authorities that conducted its own investigation concluding "explosives were probably dropped from ships' implicating Russia was behind it. Russia has always maintained it was a terrorist attack .

Next Page  1  |  2

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Unfortunately, I expect the public and official reactions to be of the nature, "Ho-hum, old news", "Not true", and "Good job". And the German political class seem to be, "We'll take one for the Gipper (the U.S, Ukraine)", and "It's all part of the Green New Deal, European style".

Part of the reason I stopped agitating about the 9-11 attacks was that I reluctantly came to the realization that many Americans, perhaps a majority, in their heart of hearts believe, that if it turned out that it was a government conspiracy, they would agree with the neo-cons who did it that it was worth it to get America "back on the right track".

Too sad!

Submitted on Friday, Feb 10, 2023 at 6:34:58 PM

Somewhat connected is this:

Roger Waters interview to Berliner Zeitung

Gives a good idea of mainstream German and European attitudes and Waters' responses, which I thought were outstanding.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 10, 2023 at 6:41:55 PM

