Social Security is the Titanic. 2022 is the Iceberg. Anybody See a Lifeboat?

By Thomas Knapp

Headlined to H3 4/30/18

Titanic iceberg
Titanic iceberg
(Image by Wikipedia)
In 2022, Social Security's trustees report, the US government's retirement income program will begin paying out more in benefits than it receives in tax revenues. By 2034, a year short of its 100th birthday, Social Security's $3 trillion in reserves will be gone. Benefits will have to be cut by nearly a quarter. And it's all downhill from there.

Those projections assume no substantial changes in the structure of Social Security: No payroll tax increases, not raising or eliminating the salary cap on which those taxes are paid, not raising the retirement age or slashing benefits, before the dreaded day arrives.

Such assumptions are fairly safe because most politicians aren't even willing to re-arrange the deck chairs on the Titanic. Too risky career-wise. Older voters guard their retirement benefits jealously. Younger voters already consider themselves over-taxed. Better to just pretend the iceberg isn't there, maintain full speed ahead, and hope to be voluntarily retired (with a sweet congressional pension, of course) before Social Security sinks beneath the cold waves.

Whether or not one supports the original logic of Social Security (I don't), American demographics since the end of the Baby Boom boil down to fewer children per family combined with longer life expectancy. Or, to put differently, fewer young workers paying Social Security taxes to support more retirees for longer. That can't and won't continue in the same direction forever.

Everything eventually comes to an end, and Social Security won't be the single historical exception to that cold hard fact of reality. The big question is whether it winds down in the least damaging way or catastrophically implodes (cue images of the elderly living on cat food and so forth).

The first step in winding down Social Security is to set an age cutoff -- if you were born after a particular date, you will neither pay Social Security taxes nor collect Social Security benefits. People who never get on the Titanic don't have to worry about flotation vests and lifeboats.

The second step is for politicians to stop making promises that can't and won't be kept. Legislate those inevitable future benefit cuts now instead of later, so that Americans above the "no taxes/no benefits" age but still well short of retirement are forewarned and can adjust their plans for the golden years.

Presumably nobody wants the elderly to starve. Continuing to pretend that Social Security has an eternal future guarantees that they will.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rob Kall

(Member since Jun 5, 2005)


Comment by Rob Kall:

While I've published this article, I totally disagree with it.

All that is necessary to keep it going in a healthy state is to eliminate the cap on higher incomes. Every tax-payer should be taxed for all income. If a person earns a million dollars, he should be paying social security taxes on all of the million dollars, including money earned through investments or other non-wage income.

This exemption is a horrible example of how the rich escape paying their fair share.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 30, 2018 at 5:01:14 PM

Thomas Knapp

(Member since Feb 15, 2012)


Rob,


Do you want to remove the cap on benefits, too? Or just on the amount stolen up front before giving back an exceedingly poor return on investment even without a benefits cap?


The system can't be "kept" in a healthy state because it isn't in a healthy state. Right now the primary function of Social Security is to force working class black males to subsidize the retirements of middle class white females.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 30, 2018 at 5:25:27 PM

Scott Baker

(Member since Oct 25, 2008)


I'm not sure why you published it either.
It's Libertarian debt-bomb stuff.
Simply put, a truly Sovereign Nation cannot run out of its own currency. It can always print more.
Inflation? No, not with Social Security, because of the multiplier effect which produce more economic growth than dollars spent, at about a 2:1 ratio, in fact. As long as we pay recipients no more than they need to consume, there will be no inflation, just economic stimulus.
I cite the studies in my book, America is Not Broke, and in the original source article for that part of the book, here.
If politicians cut Social Security - i.e. Republicans - it's because they want to increase the gap between the wealthy and the poor, or because they want the wealthy not to have to pay payroll taxes either, mostly in the corporations they own.
It has nothing to do with economic necessity. The government is not like a private household or a bodega, no matter how many times lying politicians say it is.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 30, 2018 at 8:46:00 PM

Chuck Nafziger

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


Things are changing rapidly and 2022 is a long way off. 2034 may not even be in the future allotted to humans. If this country is still around by the late 2020s, it will have solved the social security funding. If it has not solved the funding problem, it will be nothing but the third world failed state it is working so hard to become.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 30, 2018 at 6:51:40 PM

