Really? So what is your definition of a racist? Sexist? Bigot? Pay close attention to your answer; you might be on the defensive. Exactly; if you don't think Trump is a bigot then you probably are one yourself. Here is the Wikipedia definition of racism: prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one's own race is superior.

Many of you are saying, "Just because I'm against illegal immigration doesn't mean I'm a racist." You may think Donald Trump's pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio was not a sign that he is racist. The timing of the pardon is a sure sign that he is. Let me explain. Charlottesville has forced the President to distance himself from Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka (racists). What better time to signal to his racist, bigoted base by pardoning Sheriff Joe and banning transgender Americans from serving in the military?

What do transgender rights have to do with it? Sexism, Racism, and all forms of bigotry are related. They come from the same fear and hatred that is passed down from generation to generation.

Back to immigration. Let me ask you this: Why are you better than the undocumented family down the street? Aren't they human beings with the same needs as you? At some point in your family's history, someone came from another country. Isn't that what makes America great? We are a melting pot. What gives you more of a right to a job than any other human being?

What makes that job your job? Instead of blaming another worker for taking your job, why don't you try blaming the greedy billionaire who is hoarding resources that that could provide you a job?

Think about it: Bob needs a job, too. Taking his because he is not American does not solve the problem. So if you are blaming immigrants for your problems, then you are probably a racist.

Donald Trump led the birther movement. There was tons of evidence that Barack Obama was born and raised in the United States. Donald Trump knew that he could become a hero to a segment of the population that couldn't accept a black President. They were consumed by hate, so they were easily influenced by conspiracy theorists. Donald Trump, the reality-TV con man, knew how to get their support.

If Donald Trump isn't a racist, he is at least someone who knows how to gain the support of racists. Trump knows how to fan the flames of racism and turn people's fear and hatred into votes.

To me, it is even worse if he is not racist but is purposely fanning the flames of racism. Many racists don't know that they are wrong. Looking at Donald Trump's patterns, I believe he knows racism is wrong but chooses to exploit it for political power.

So if you are defending the racist things that Trump does, then maybe it's you who are racist. Donald might just be playing you for votes.

