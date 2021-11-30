Should Donald Trump's Persona be Taken at Face Value?

[This is a supplementary article. For a greater understanding of context, please read "'The Science' is not Exactly Science" click here]

The Covid-19 pandemic is probably the only event in recorded history that became politicized before it was even known to have been eventful. Donald Trump's rhetoric, downplaying the WHO messaging and the severity of the novel coronavirus set the wheels in motion for the polarization that has plagued this event ever since. As a result, very few people have balanced opinions, a quality that is crucial for critical thinking. Trump's "anti-establishment" persona has enabled the United States government to continue on its path of authoritarianism with much less resistance from the community than one might expect.

In addition to the radical mitigation strategies that were utilized for a pandemic with a relatively low magnitude of mortality [click here], the Trump administration and even the president himself have taken direct actions that are oddly in line with the establishment. There is also a considerable amount of circumstantial evidence to question his nonconformist identity.

In February 2017, shortly after Donald Trump was sworn into office, it was reported how he had already signed a dozen executive orders, and one of them gave the FBI access to NSA mass surveillance data. This unwarranted data collection of the telephone records, emails, and web-browsing history of US citizens, which was exposed by whistleblower Edward Snowden, was later ruled unlawful in 2020 [.bbc.com/news/technology-54013527]. In absence of a search warrant and/or probable cause, the mass surveillance was also in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

Executive Order 13773 was signed on February 9th, 2017. The order states:

...Sec. 2. Policy. It shall be the policy of the executive branch to:

...(c) maximize the extent to which all Federal agencies share information and coordinate with Federal law enforcement agencies, as permitted by law, in order to identify, interdict, and dismantle transnational criminal organizations and subsidiary organizations;

...(d) enhance cooperation with foreign counterparts against transnational criminal organizations and subsidiary organizations, including, where appropriate and permitted by law, through sharing of intelligence and law enforcement information and through increased security sector assistance to foreign partners by the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security;

While its stated goal was to crack down on threats like organized crime and human trafficking, these emotional ploys conceal the executive order's potential for abuse. Such authority often finds a way of going beyond its original intended scope, as was the case of J Edgar Hoover's COINTELPRO. Hoover collected files of damaging personal information and utilized blackmail to amass power.

The FBI's Counterintelligence Program, which was eerily similar to the Patriot Act [.aclu.org/other/more-about-fbi-spying], used extreme measures, many of which were illegal, to neutralize political dissidents and "subversive" groups in the name of "national security." Some of the covert tactics that were allegedly utilized by COINTELPRO include the infiltration of groups with informants, illegal wiretapping, forging documents, opening letters, planting false reports in the media, burglary, inciting violence, psychological warfare, and assassination. The Counterintelligence Program's reign of terror came to an end after members of an activist group (Citizens' Commission to Investigate the FBI) broke into an FBI field office and stole several dossiers before disseminating the information to numerous media outlets.