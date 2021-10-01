 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/1/21

Shortage of gasoline and food in England

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Author 8028
Mohammad Ala

There have been many incidents and fights in London over fuel.

There have been also food shortages which Western media has ignored to report.

Another sign of Western media bias in not reporting their problems but reporting other countries' problems.

Can people image if England was under illegal sanctions what would happen?

People who claim to be civilized have been fighting in streets.

UK petrol stations close due to lorry driver shortages - BBC Newsnight - YouTube

England should start stealing oil and gas again from other countries to stop the street fights.

England stole oil and gas from Iran for over 100 years to run its criminal country.

 

Iran, pronounced Eeran NOT Eye-ran...".> Hint: Italy: Eetaly not Eye-taly. Iran has been in the region properly termed 'West Asia' -- not the 'Middle East' for thousand of years.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mohammad Ala

Can people image if England was under illegal sanctions what would happen? Is this a sign of civilized people?

England should start stealing oil and gas from other countries to stop the street fights.

England stole oil and gas from Iran for over 100 years and in return caused famine in Iran and India.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 1, 2021 at 8:58:37 AM

Author 0
