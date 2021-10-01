Shortage of gasoline and food in England

There have been many incidents and fights in London over fuel.

There have been also food shortages which Western media has ignored to report.

Another sign of Western media bias in not reporting their problems but reporting other countries' problems.

Can people image if England was under illegal sanctions what would happen?

People who claim to be civilized have been fighting in streets.

UK petrol stations close due to lorry driver shortages - BBC Newsnight - YouTube

England should start stealing oil and gas again from other countries to stop the street fights.

England stole oil and gas from Iran for over 100 years to run its criminal country.