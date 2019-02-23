Shivaji-Utsav (Shivaji Festival) - a Hero Poem by Rabindranath Tagore

- Advertisement -

Shivaji Utsav



(Shivaji Festival)

By Rabindranath Tagore

Translated© 2019 by Monish R Chatterjee with commentary





Shivaji a conceptual portrait

Shivaji artistic interpretation of a hero

A measure of such heroic adoration for a warrior chieftain who challenged the mighty Mughal Empire to the fullest measure, may be readily understood from one stanza out of a post-independence Hindi song (from the 1954 film Jagriti, lyrics by Pradeep, dedicated to the panoramic and heroic pageantry of India). In the stanza on the Maratha province, it says (this author's translation capturing its essence):

Gaze upon this realm of the Marathas

The domain of the valiant Shivaji

The Hero who took the measure of the Mughals

Upon the tips of clashing swords

Every craggy boulder on the hills were then aflame

Every pebble, every stone on fire-

And on the lips of every last child of the land

"Har Har Mahadev" was the incantation.



More than two hundred years since Shivaji's heroic deeds, India's greatest poet-philosopher of the modern age was also faced with the pressing need to recall the heroic deeds of heroes across India who fought oppression, occupation and genocide to not only place the oppressors on notice, but to more effectively inspire the oppressed and subjugated masses into direct action against all manner of injustice imposed especially by foreign hands. The 200+ years of British colonial occupation of India was still firmly entrenched in the early 1900s, including propositions to partition Bengal around 1905, and brutal economic exploitation of and profiteering from a vast subcontinent. Tagore himself began by participating actively in the Swadeshi movement, and also offering creative and inspirational support to the early years of the Indian National Congress, established in 1885. His poems and songs, including Banglar Mati Banglar Jal, Bidhir Bandhan Katbe Tumi, Ekla Chalo and several others were already drawing far-spread admiration and focusing people's minds.



Motivated by this search for heroes, Tagore wrote powerful biographic and narrative poems on the Sikh hero, Banda Singh Bahadur, titled Bandi Bir (1899), a fictional clash between the Rana of Chitor and the Hada warriors of Bundi in Rajasthan, titled Nakal Garh (1899), and of course the poem Shivaji Utsav (1904), being discussed here.

In Shivaji Utsav, Tagore highlights Shivaji's pledge to use all means needed to resist and destroy the invading and occupational forces occupying different regions of India, symbolized primarily by the Mughals in Delhi, at the time a power of the magnitude of a vast empire extending across much of India and even into the northwest of the sub-continent. As the poem makes clear, Shivaji's amazingly impossible yet successful campaigns were motivated by one unshakable goal: to unify every corner of India by a "singular religious thread, Ekdharmapashe." What is rather curious is that the overall drift of the poem is apparently at odds with Tagore's distinct stance in later years against any form of religious fervor or leanings, and his clearly secularist and universalist stance.



In his writings, Tagore has frequently discussed religious matters or symbols from philosophical perspectives (on the Buddha, events and issues from the Mahabharata, the Hindu Trinity, Christ and much more) and humanistic interpretations. Despite his many devotional compositions, he remained staunchly secular in his views, and stressed the human ideals of brotherhood and cultural exchange over religion, languages or ethnic origins. Hence, it may come across somewhat unusual that he would offer high praise for a warrior chieftain whose goal appeared to be religious unification of an oppressed and divided land.



It is reasonable to speculate that Tagore offered high praises to Shivaji on behalf of Bengal primarily since finding heroic inspiration at a time of great flux in the nation's rising freedom struggle in opposition to the British colonial occupation, and the collective degradation and oppression of a vast land with an unprecedented history of civilization. In the poem, he utilizes Shivaji's clarion call for all of India to unite under a common cause- the cause being to overthrow the oppressor (the Mughals and other invaders during a 500-year period of subjugation for Shivaji; the British occupation in Tagore's time). In terms of sheer courage, determination, wile and unprecedented success, Shivaji would be the perfect inspirational hero (comparable to Banda Singh Bahadur in the Punjab, and the Ranas of Mewar in Rajasthan). Tagore anoints Shivaji "the Royal Recluse," arrived at Bengal's doorstep, carrying his clarion call to shake off and discard the yoke of oppression and colonization, and by his example of valor, manifesting his regal self and the ensigns of his victory for all to emulate.



The intended accolades to Shivaji's heroic history notwithstanding, this translator has been partially perplexed by one aspect of the valiant Maratha clans, especially post-Shivaji, which had been frighteningly deadly to Bengal, its peasants and its land-owners for a considerable period of time. When this translator was quite young, he would learn of various invaders and tormentors of Bengal in the preceding several hundred years, primarily through the many nursery rhymes we were taught as children. These "tormentors" and pirates entered the region's collective folklore and traumatic memory as the Olondaaj, the Harmaad, and the Bargi, among others. The first two were readily identifiable as the Dutch and Spanish maritime piracy. The third, for a long time, was rather unclear to me. The Bargi reference, in fact, has been immortalized in the best known nursery rhyme of them all:



The boy-child fell asleep at last, peace befell the neighborhood

In the cover of night, the Bargi crept onto the landscape-

The pecking bulbulis have eaten all our paddy-

And you invaders torment us for taxes, you think we could?



It turns out that during the various Maratha conflicts with the Mughals and other Muslim potentates, including those of pre-British Bengal, at some point Bengal's Nawab Alivardi Khan was unable to check the conflicts with Rustam Jung, and lost control over Orissa and much of western Bengal. It turns out that Rustam Jung inflicted the counter-attack upon Alivardi with the help of a Maratha clan, the Hatkar leader Raghoji Bhonsle. These Hatkars, who later terrorized much of south-west Bengal, and came to be referred to as the Bargis (hired horsemen), apparently conducted massive looting and depradation across the fertile Bengal region, on an annual basis for an entire decade (1741-1751) which left a permanent traumatic memory in Bengal, and became part of the folklore. This forced taxation and plunder apparently led to the ruthless murder of many tens of thousands of Bengalis over this decade. I do not have any doubt that Tagore would be well aware of this history (as he was of much of the collective history of India and its culture and heritage); hence I am left to wonder if the Maratha rampage of Bengal, especially by a Bhonsle clan, would not have given him pause to hold up Shivaji (valiant and widely celebrated though he is) as the heroic figure for his own Bengalis to venerate and emulate. This dilemma more than likely will remain unresolved for this translator.



